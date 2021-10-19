‘AGT’ singer Peter Rosalita wows audience on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

A young Filipino singer who recently competed in the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent” appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show on Monday (US time).

Ten-year-old Peter Rosalita, one of the reality show’s youngest contestants before, guested on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where he belted “Never Enough” from the musical drama film “The Greatest Showman.”

Rosalita said that he flew from Abu Dhabi for his television appearance.

Reports said he was given a surprise VIP tour inside the Warner Bros Studios by Ellen.

The talk show host shared a snippet of his appearance where he was asked about his 15-hour plane ride and his reaction when iconic balladeer Celine Dion tweeted about him.

“Peter Rosalita is #AGT’s newest superstar and here’s why…” Ellen tweeted on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Peter Rosalita is #AGT's newest superstar and here’s why… pic.twitter.com/G4MOOcDVyZ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 19, 2021

During his guesting, Ellen described Peter’s songs as “amazing.”

Fans were also impressed by his performance on the show.

“Amazing voice, amazing talent and amazing personality,” a Twitter user said.

Peter, through his mom, thanked Ellen for the opportunity to guest the show. His mom is the one handling his social media accounts.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to sit and be interviewed on The Ellen Degeneres Show. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity and this is surely on for the books!” Peter’s account said.

“To the one & only @TheEllenShow thank you and another goosebumps moment for me!” the account added.

The young singer is a Filipino citizen who was born in the United Arab Emirates, where he currently resides.

His family sent his audition tape to the famous reality show when they saw him obsessively watching videos of the program on YouTube before.

Peter was eliminated during the live shows last September 2. It was the semi-finals stage of the competition.

His last performance was a rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Without You,” which impressed the judges despite him having hiccups in the beginning.

Peter became an internet sensation last June when his audition tape was posted on YouTube.