‘UP Cutie’ trends as iskolar ng bayan hopefuls manifest admission to state university

Isko and Iska hopefuls are trying to manifest their dreams to enter the country’s premier state university by following the two-word tweet inspired by actress Maine Mendoza.

The University of the Philippines‘ Admissions Office on Monday announced that UPCA 2022 or the UP College Application for the academic year 2022-2023 is now accepting submissions until Nov. 30, 2021.

Those interested to apply are advised to visit its admissions website to access the application portal. They are also required to read the General Information Bulletin before filing their application forms.

The state university also said that it will forego its UP College Admission Test “in light of health and logistical issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It added that there will be an additional assessment by academic units to qualify for a degree program, if necessary.

Applicants will be notified of such assessment or other additional requirements after the evaluation of their high school records.

The UP Admissions Office also released a walk-through video to guide the applicants in the process.

Following the opening of its college applications, student hopefuls took to Twitter to express their intention to enter the prestigious university by posting the phrase “UP CUTIE.”

It is on the 29th spot of the Philippine Trends list of the microblogging platform as of this writing with more than 3,000 tweets.

A Twitter user filled her post with the exact words as a way of manifesting her goal to enter the university.

UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie UP cutie — jem (@mjeyysiipii) October 25, 2021

Another user shared a screengrab of an e-mail to the UP Admissions Office and then shared emojis of lighted candles formed in a way to portray a circle with the words “UP CUTIE” at the center.

Prayer circle cuz I’m desperate 😭 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 UP CUTIE 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 pic.twitter.com/lU7d3dFs0D — 死 (@DiisGracia) October 25, 2021

Another applicant shared a screengrab of his preferred courses with the following caption: “IM CLAIMING IT. UP CUTIE. ARCHITECTURE CUTIE. ENGINEERING CUTIE.”

IM CLAIMING IT. UP CUTIE. ARCHITECTURE CUTIE. ENGINEERING CUTIE. pic.twitter.com/8CuWdoOJYU — cali (@calihoone) October 25, 2021

Another Twitter user simply wrote the words and surrounded it with lighted candle emojis. It was also accompanied by the hashtag “#UPCA2022.”

manifesting circle: 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 UP CUTIE 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯#UPCA2022 — chloe elizalde 🥨🍒 #LabCoSaSenado2022 (@klowowi) October 25, 2021

Tweet of manifestation

The “CUTIE” trend was inspired by Maine Mendoza‘s 2013 tweet.

She previously tweeted about Arjo Atayde when she was still a teenage fan and not yet in the entertainment industry.

“Arjo cutie,” the July 23, 2013 tweet of Maine reads, accompanied by a crying emoji.

Reports said that the actor was then a rising star in ABS-CBN and had gotten his first big break in the afternoon drama “Dugong Buhay.”

In 2019, Arjo confirmed that he and Maine are exclusively dating months after being linked to each other.

This month, the actor admitted that they have talked about getting married in the future.

Maine’s tweet has since become viral and was used a tweet template by Filipino social media users who want to manifest their intentions and dreams in life.

Users would tweet what they want and then add the word “cutie” in the end as a form of manifestation.

This is Maine Mendoza's tweet for Arjo back 2013 and now they're together😂 Aron cutie 😭 pic.twitter.com/GYBMzN0rZ1 — jeli 💜 (@candyjelilove) October 21, 2020

Maine also shared about the “law of attraction” before and advised her followers to hold on to their dream, but learn to recognize when it’s time to find new ones.

“Kung para sa’yo talaga ang isang bagay, anuman ang mangyari mapapasa’yo ‘to. Minsan gusto natin andyan agad-agad, pero talagang may tamang panahon para sa lahat ng bagay, kaya dapat matuto tayong maghintay,” she tweeted before.

“Minsan medyo matagal pero pagdating ng panahon, baka ikaw rin at ako cheret. Makakamit mo din ‘yan. Nakakapagod man (at nakakainip) minsan pero huwag mo bitawan. Patuloy kang mangarap at maniwala pero shempre, matuto din tayong tumanggap ng mga bagay na hindi para sa atin,” Maine added.

“Mararamamdaman mo naman kapag hindi talaga para sa’yo ang isang bagay, pero hindi ibig sabihin non ay wala na, tapos na. Merong ibang bagay na nakalaan para sa’yo at sana kapag dumating na ‘yung tamang oras para doon ay buong puso mong tanggapin ‘yon sa buhay mo,” she further said.