‘Squid Game’ doll gets edited in to look over dolomite beach crowd

A meme referencing hit South Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” poked fun at the large crowds gathered at the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach over the weekend.

A picture taken at the area last Sunday was edited to insert Yeong-hee, the giant doll in the series which appeared in the pilot episode.

The doll in the series rules the “Red Light, Green Light” game that the participants play in the first episode. It acts as the role of the tagger who rolls its eyes to spot and shoot at gamers who move.

The series tells the story of 456 contestants who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (South Korean currency).

The participants are cash-strapped individuals who accept strange invitations to participate in the Squid Game without knowing that the cost of losing is death.

A Reddit user on Wednesday shared an edited picture of the dolomite beach crowd from the Facebook page of The Philippine STAR and featured the doll to make it appear as if it is looking over them.

The post, which has earned various comments, earned 96% upvotes as of this writing.

“Wag kang mag-alala. Anjan na ‘yung virus,” a Redditor commented in response to the meme.

“Dolomite game,” another Reddit user said.

“Tip of the iceberg. (A) lot more people in public places, an indication of heightened anxiety to get out,” a different Redditor observed.

The dolomite beach crowding

Reports note that 121,000 individuals entered the dolomite beach on Sunday alone after it was opened last weekend.

The former deputy executive director of the Manila Bay Coordinating Office said that the area, which is 1.2 hectares, can only accommodate up to 5,000 people.

The huge throng of people alarmed Filipinos and officials since minimum public health protocols for COVID-19 were not observed, particularly physical distancing.

The health department said that individuals should maintain at least a one-meter distance from each other as precautionary measures against the virus. This is nearly equivalent to a motorcycle’s length.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it will enforce an appointment-based system and a closure of the area in the upcoming “Undas.” Minors are not allowed to visit it as well.

The Manila Bay Task Force ground commander, Jacob Meimban Jr, was fired following the incident. He was replaced by DENR official and retired Army general Reuel Sorilla, who’s currently the officer-in-charge of the Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said Sorilla was appointed to address enforcement issues of the area in terms of COVID-19 protocols.

“The incident was overcrowding and to find out why nag-overcrowd? This is the reason… And so ang aking nakita rito is the enforcement. We have the plans, we have some plans na ginawa, we anticipated it but nagkasobra pa rin,” the DENR chief was quoted as saying.

“That’s the reason why on the enforcement issue, that’s the reason why I’m putting somebody to help the enforcement and become the ground commander for the action to be corrected in the future. That’s why I selected a retired general for enforcement,” Cimatu added.