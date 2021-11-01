Filipinos can win prizes by honoring dearly departed through tribute videos

A pre-need death care company is inviting Filipinos to commemorate the “Undas” season by creating original tribute videos for their loved ones who have passed away as part of its Death Care week activity.

St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels said that the activity is open to Pinoys who have lost a loved one (be it a family member, relatives, or close friend) and who would like to honor and celebrate their memories through the tribute video.

They also have the chance to win prizes if their entries gain the highest number of votes. Participants of the top five entries will win P10,000 via GCash while 50 other entries who came behind them will receive P500 through the e-wallet.

The contest is open from October 29 to November 14 of this year.

The activity is part of St. Peter’s “Death Care” week from October 27 to November 2.

This is a way for the company to commemorate Undas and at the same time, promote public awareness on death care planning and preparation.

Pre-pandemic, its activities include coffin picture-takings and providing tricycle rides to Filipinos who needed to go to cemeteries and memorial parks.

For this year, its Death Care week includes talking about Filipino superstitions in wakes, near-death experiences and ghost stories. Among its guest speakers are actor Alex Medina.

The company is also featuring Undas-themed online personality quizzes for its Facebook followers.

The Undas season is celebrated by the Filipinos every November 1 and 2 wherein they visit their dearly departed in cemeteries and offer prayers for their soul. Some would also offer flowers and food.

November 1 is All Saints’ Day, a special non-working holiday, while November 2 is All Souls’ Day, a special working day.

This year, all of the cemeteries, memorial parks and ossuary are closed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: PSA: You can now stream ‘Shake Rattle & Roll’ film series for free this Undas