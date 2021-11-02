‘Aso at pusa lang’: PAWS reminds public in jest as it gets neuter/spay inquiries for humans

Non-profit organization dedicated to protecting animals from cruelty, Philippine Animal Welfare Society, reminded in jest that its neuter/spay services do not apply to humans.

On Sunday, PAWS shared a screenshot of a Facebook user’s comment where a certain Patrick asked if their neighbor could also be “spayed.”

In the screenshot, the user commented: “Kapitbahay namin daming anak, di maalagaan pwede po ba diyan?”

In its post, PAWS responded and pointed out that their spaying and neutering services are for pets only.

“KAPON NG ASO AT PUSA LANG PO. Patrick, hindi po pwede tao dito sa ‘Libre Kapon’ namin sa Galas, QC. (…but thank you for making us laugh so early on a Sunday morning),” the post read.

The organization previously held a “free kapon” initiative for pets at a barangay in Quezon City. The project was organized by Quezon City Councilor Irene Belmonte.

The post soon gained 5,300 reactions where most 4,100 are laugh emojis. It also earned nearly 950 shares on the platform.

According to another animal advocate group, Progressive Animal Welfare Society, spaying refers to “the surgical removal of a female animal’s reproductive organs so she cannot become pregnant.”

Neutering, on the other hand, is “the surgical removal of a male animal’s testicles so that he cannot impregnate a female.”

Animal shelters and welfare groups encouraged people to spay and neuter their “furbabies” to prevent unwanted pregnancies and reduce their risks of contracting illnesses.

In line with this, PAWS encouraged local communities to request their local government officials to sponsor these initiatives for pets within their jurisdictions.

“Interested communities must request their local government officials to sponsor anesthesia drugs, surgery materials and email PAWS at kapon@paws.org.ph,” PAWS said.

Pet owners themselves may also choose to avail of the org’s spaying and neutering services by booking an appointment on their website.

Donations to support their programs and help the animals in their shelters are also welcome by visiting this link.