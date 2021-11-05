Miss Globe Philippines Maureen Montagne shines in ‘Sampaguita’ nat’l costume

Philippines’ bet Maureen Montagne for Miss Globe 2021 showcased the Sampaguita flower for her national costume at the international pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas showed photos of Montagne’s glittery green outfit in a post on November 5.

The pageant organizer also shared a quick trivia about the Philippine national flower.

“Declared as the Philippines National Flower by Gov. Gen. Frank Murphy through Proclamation No. 652 s. 1934, the sweet-smelling white flowers of sampaguita has long been celebrated in song, stories and legends. Originally from India, they are often made into garlands and its essence made into perfumes,” read the post.

“Sampaguita is considered a symbol of fidelity, purity, devotion, strength and dedication. – A perfect symbol of a modern Filipina,” it added.

It was designed by Patrick Isorena who also shared a photo of Montagne in her national costume on his page.

Montagne’s fans cheered for her in the comments section of the Binibining Pilipinas post.

“Victoria Secret vibes pero very Pinoy pa din (heart emojis). Love the symbolism and inspiration,” one user said.

“I love this costume and I really love Sampaguita this flower help us to our everyday living before,” another user wrote.

Montagne was among the titleholders of Binibining Pilipinas last July.

RELATED: DOST thanks Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold for raising science and technology flag

She is set to compete against 50 other candidates at the grand coronation night of Miss Globe 2021. It will be held on November 6 at the Opera Theater in Tirana, Albania.

It will be broadcast live in the Philippines via the Miss Globe YouTube channel.

Montagne is currently leading at the competition’s leaderboard for the Miss People’s Choice Awards.

Based on the website, Montagne garnered at least 17.5% votes, as of writing.

She is followed by Canada’s Hailey Hamelin-Wilson with 10.4 % and England’s Milly Halloran with 9.8% votes.

As of writing, you can still cast your vote for Montagne on the pageant’s website.