FriendshipGoals: 3 2021 physician licensure exam topnotchers inspire Filipinos

Talk about friendship goals.

Online users found the story of three friends who topped the 2021 Physician Licensure Examinations (PLE) this October inspiring.

Filipinos stressed the importance of having to surround themselves with people of good influence and those who support their goals in life following the story of the medical graduates.

Reports said that friends Ian Gabriel Juyad, Jian Leal and Geremiah Llanes from the University of the Philippines-Manila topped the PLE, with Juyad placing at the top 1 while Leal and Llanes are tied at the second spots.

Juyad earned a score of 87.5%, while Leal and Llanes scored 87.42% each.

A total of 1,677 out of 2,302 medical students passed the PLE in October, according to the Professional Regulation Commission which regulates the practice of highly-skilled professionals.

Leal and Llanes admitted feeling a mixture of awe and disbelief after learning that the three of them made it in the PLE.

“So, binuksan ko po yung document [list of passers] tapos sabi ko lang, ‘Talaga? What?!’ As in, ‘di po ako makapaniwala,” Llanes was quoted as saying in a PEP interview.

“As in, kaming tatlo na magkakaibigan ‘yung nandoon sa Top 2 na spots,” he added.

“The fact na hindi lang po ako… nakasama ko po si Ge [Geremiah] at si Ian na nasa top, parang nag-times two po, o times three ‘yung saya…” Leal additionally said.

Juyad, the topnotcher, said that he has no plans to work abroad after passing the exam.

“As a scholar, sa kanila po galing ito, so we have to really give back. It’s our duty,” the UP Manila graduate said in another interview.

Their story was also shared by the state university on its social media account.

Filipinos hoped that it would inspire the youth to develop connections with people who would support them in achieving their dreams.

“Good inspiration sa mga tao, ganyan dapat ang magkakaibigan. Iaangat [ka] sa future mo..” a Facebook user said in response to the news with clapping emojis.

“Congratulations, doctors. You are good role models to youngsters’ friendship goals,” wrote another online user with similar emojis.

“Congrats, ‘yan ang tunay na makakaibigan, good influence, sipag at tiyaga. Natupad ang pangarap. God bless po,” a different Filipino commented.

“Malaking part talaga ng success eh ‘yung mga taong nakakasama mo araw-araw… either hilahin ka pababa dahil sa inggit or iangat ka para gumanda buhay mo… Alagaan niyo ang friendship niyo dahil nahanap niyo na ang isa’t isa. Congratulations, naway ‘di kayo magsawang tumulong sa kapwa niyo,” another online user said.

The PLE, also known as the medical boards, is the last step toward becoming a doctor in the country. It is taken after an individual has graduated from medical school with a degree of Doctor of Medicine.

An individual may work as a general practitioner or undergo medical residency training in hospitals once he is able to pass the exam.