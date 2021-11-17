The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) advised the public that there’s no free cash assistance funds or “ayuda” after registrants open transaction accounts at Landbank.

Landbank recently offered national ID registrants the chance to open accounts at the state-run bank for free.

The Philippine Statistics Authority teamed up with the institution for this initiative to support the national government’s goal for nationwide financial inclusion.

Registrants can start opening their transaction accounts after successfully accomplishing Step 2 of the PhilSys process.

“PAGLILINAW: LIBRE ang pagbubukas ng LANDBANK transaction account pagkatapos ng inyong PhilSys Step 2 registration. HINDI ito naglalaman ng AYUDA o anumang halaga,” PhilSys said.

The system also advised the public that the Landbank prepaid card to receive after opening an account is different from a PhilID.

A PhilID, on the other hand, is any physical ID card that serves as a person’s valid proof of identity.

“Nais din linawin na magkahiwalay na makukuha ang inyong LANDBANK Prepaid Card at ang inyong PhilID. Ang mga PhilSys registrants ay maaari ring i-download at gamitin ang LANDBANKPay, isang mobile wallet app, para makakuha ng virtual transaction account,” PhilSys said.

It explained that the partnership between PSA and Landbank aims to facilitate the distribution of cash aid from the local government units to beneficiaries.

PhilSys noted that this will particularly be helpful in emergency situations.

“Parte ng pagkamit ng financial inclusion goal ng PhilSys, ito ay naglalayon na mas mapadali ang cash assistance distribution ng mga LGUs sa mga panahon ng kalamidad o emergency situations,” it said.

“Bagamat hindi required o mandatory, hinihikayat ang bawat pamilya na magbukas ng bank account para mas madali ang mag-ipon at gumawa ng pinansiyal na transakyon tulad ng padala at bill payments,” it added.

The national ID program was made official by Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed it on Aug. 6, 2018.

“It is an act establishing a single national identification system that aims to provide a valid proof of identity for Filipino citizens and resident aliens of the Philippines,” the PhilSys website read.

The following are three steps for the registration process:

Submission of demographic data and set schedule of appointment for the Step 2 Validation of demographic data and capture of biometric information Issuance of PhilSys Number or PSN and PhilID

As of November 12, PhilSys has already delivered three million PhilID cards to fully-registered citizens nationwide.

The registration process is still ongoing. PhilSys is also still accepting new applicants online.