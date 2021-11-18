‘Sama ng loob?’ Reporter’s slip-up on weather newscast goes viral

Sama ng loob?

A weather reporter unintentionally committed a blooper while delivering updates on a newscast recently aired on the UNTV network.

Instead of “sama ng panahon” or “bad weather,” news break anchor Mon Jocson said that the state weather bureau was not monitoring any “sama ng loob” or ill feelings based on their data in a televised update.

He shared a clip of this blunder on Twitter where it gained traction.

“Sa kasalukuyan po, ayon sa PAGASA, wala po silang namo-monitor na sama ng loob o… ng low pressure area po, dito po sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Jocson said.

“Ngayon po sa labas, wala pong nakita na ano mang sama ng panahon no… labas po ‘yan ng ating bansa,” he added.

“Walang tatawa, ang tumawa hindi ko na bati,” Joscon quipped as he shared the clip on Twitter with a series of crying face emojis.

Walang tatawa, ang tumawa hindi ko na bati. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J4LNFcf92u — mon jocson (@ramonjocson) November 16, 2021

Jocson’s tweet garnered more than 412,200 views; 41,600 likes; nearly 5,600 quote tweets and over 7,600 retweets on the microblogging platform so far.

The video also landed on the trending list of r/Philippines, a subreddit on a discussion website, where it has been upvoted at 93%.

The clip amused Jocson’s fellow journalists who expressed their comments on Twitter.

“Hahahaha! I miss you, Kuya Mon!” news correspondent JC Cosico of News5 and One News said.

“Hahahahahaha sorry Mon, cant help it. Mwah!” radio correspondent Rowena Salvacion of DZBB Super Radyo said in response to his post.

“Hindi ako tumawa,” justice reporter Lian Buan of Rappler commented with emojis of an angel face and tongue-out face.

A Twitter user called it a “Freudian slip” and wondered who Jocson has “ill feelings” with.

“Hilarious Freudian slip for 2021. Kanino ka ba may sama ng loob, Mr. Mon? Thanks, needed a good laugh today,” she wrote with various emojis.

Weather forecaster Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saw the clip and quipped that the agency is not monitoring any “ill feelings.”

“Totoo pong wala kaming binabantayang sama ng loob,” he tweeted in response to Jocson’s tweet with a peace finger emoji.

Rojas followed it up with a more serious tweet by saying that a low pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon.

“For now, mababa ang tsansa nitong maging bagyo. Lalapit at magpapaulan ito sa Eastern Visayas at Bicol Friday [and] Saturday. Posibleng kumabit ito sa Shear Line o tumawid papuntang West [Philippine] Sea,” he tweeted.

Pero pumasok na ng PAR kaninang 5pm yung LPA sa may silangan ng Mindanao. For now, mababa ang tsansa nitong maging bagyo. Lalapit at magpapaulan ito sa Eastern Visayas at Bicol Friday & Saturday. Posibleng kumabit ito sa Shear Line o tumawid papuntang West PH Sea. pic.twitter.com/DmiA4lGpQw — Ariel Rojas (@johnarielrojas) November 17, 2021

As of Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather advisory, the LPA was spotted at 675 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The weather bureau said that the eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas may experience rains brought by the LPA.

It has a slim chance of intensifying to a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is currently affecting Northern and Central Luzon.