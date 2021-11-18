Video bares ‘graveyard’ of chopped down trees along Quirino Avenue

(Updated: 7:38 p.m.) A video clip circulating online showed the worsened state of an area of Quirino Avenue that were once lined up with trees.

This video uploaded by artist Bart Guingona immediately triggered caught the attention of alarmed environmental advocates and other concerned Filipinos.

“It’s like a graveyard of old trees on Quirino Avenue, Manila. Tsk. As if this city weren’t depressing enough,” Guingona wrote on November 17.

It’s like a graveyard of old trees on Quirino Avenue, Manila. Tsk. As if this city weren’t depressing enough. pic.twitter.com/9OpY634K3n — Bart Guingona (@guingonabart) November 17, 2021

In the video, stumps of trees, dried leaves and a fallen trunk were found along the stretch of Quirino Avenue, near the Quirino Interchange.

The area is also near the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3.

Google Maps Street View captured images of the thoroughfare back in January 2019.

Here are some snapshots that showed the island which divided both sides of the roads was filled with trees and some plants:

Guingona’s video soon circulated around the micro-blogging platform.

Environmental advocates and other Filipinos lamented the loss of trees in the city of Manila.

“It takes years or even decades before a tree matures. Sobrang nakakalungkot (Sad emoji),” one Twitter user wrote.

“It takes YEARS to grow these trees tapos??” another online user said.

“These trees are decades-old. It’s so depressing to see their stumps knowing that the Skyway will never solve and has not solved our traffic problem. It serves only those who can afford it,” an online user said.

“Manila: A city of dirt, death, and decay,” another Twitter user commented.

One Twitter user also shared then-and-now photos of the Quirino Avenue to show the drastic change after trees get chopped down.

Another online user suggested that election debates should also include the question on what action will candidates take to resolve climate change.

“Please if ever may debate sa president and vice president, pwede bang isali sa topic yung about sa environment and action to take against climate change? This is so saddening,” the Twitter user said.

This development came after a group of environmental advocates called the Save Arroceros Movement found most of the flora and fauna at the Arroceros Forest Park destroyed.

READ: Citing trees cut down, advocates renew call to save Manila’s Arroceros Forest Park

The movement then urged the Manila City government to stop its current redevelopment plans to prevent further destruction of Manila’s last lung.

“We are calling on the Manila LGU to STOP the Arroceros Urban Forest Park Redevelopment Project and come out with a REVISED design and construction approach that will minimize further destruction of the forest area and help to start restoration of the forest environment inside the park, in CONSULTATION with environmental partners and civil society,” they said.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, however, denied he cut down trees at the park.

He said the chopped trees were the ones damaged by storms or pose safety to park-goers.

“I did not cut a single tree, and I guarantee you that,” he was quoted as saying.

The city chief executive also reportedly invited the movement to the Manila City Hall this coming Monday, November 22.