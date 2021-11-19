These food businesses grew amid delivery boom in Philippines

With Filipinos having accustomed to availing of food deliveries amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, several businesses have also found growth through this delivery boom.

For some of these entrepreneurs, serving their food offerings to a wider customer base is a dream come true. Expansion of market was enabled by partnering with food delivery services such as foodpanda and availing of its in-app services.

Here is how the food delivery service helped some businesses grow their brand amid the advent of online delivery:

Thé Hive

College professor Girly Bay Bulaong-Tingson’s love for food prompted her to open her food business in Bulacan.

In October 2019, she opened The Hive at the age of 24. However, Tiongson faced financial problems during the COVID-19 pandemic which also hampered her business operations. She thought of closing down her business but she later learned about foodpanda.

Bulakenyos later become familiar with her brand which helped her expand operations to three more outlets. One of her stores is located in Bacoor, Cavite, while the other two branches will open this month.

By the end of Q1 2022, The Hive will have another three branches that will serve her cool concoctions.

“I used to rely on word of mouth and on my social media channels to promote The Hive. Now, when I meet people, they tell me that they always order from us using foodpanda. They even know that we are part of the Super Sundays and Mega Mondays promos. They are aware that we exist, because of foodpanda,” she said.

Apart from expanding her business, Tiongson also said her partnership with a food delivery service helped her maintain her two employees and also managed to hire more through her additional branches.

“Because of this I have been able to help two families through the pandemic, and I will be able to help more,” Tiongson said.

Delibites Concepts Corp.

The Barefruit Group of Companies, a homegrown brand in General Santos City, which proudly puts to heart the province’s very own local products.

Hannah Mamon, who had a background in the fast food industry, used to target starting a business that would enable her to spend more time with her family so she set out to open her fruit shakes and smoothies business that focused on the exotic fresh produce that is available in GenSan such as langka and guyabano.

Her initial foray into a mall space ESD shut down. However, she got back into business and in the last decade grew her product line to include JM Shawarma, Kutsara PH, Pink Pot Milktea, Paluto, Bake Barn, Barefruit Guyabano, Merry Mango, EE Takuyaki.

She now has 300 stores through franchising nationwide

Mamon said her partnership with foodpanda allowed her to widen her base in the digital space.

She shared that she partnered with the food delivery service in 2019 and now 130 stores of her brand are also under foodpanda.

“It has helped us in terms of reaching our customers during the pandemic in the most efficient way. It even saves our stores inside the malls from closing. It also gave us opportunities to open cloud kitchens to cater more, and expand and reopen closed stores,” Mamon said.

Mamon eyes to support local agriculture, and through her continued business success and plans to help more farmers who would supply fresh ingredients to her business.

Dimsum Break

Another beneficiary of the food delivery boom is the brand founded for late-night Cebuano mall-goers, Dimsum Break, also attributes its success to food delivery service.

Harbour City Dimsum House Co., Inc., which already operated Ding How, Ding Qua Qua, and Harbour City at the time, two decades ago came up with a dim sum restaurant brand with a fast-food idea as a solution.

It was called Dimsum Break, a nod to the actual bowling term and the act of “taking a break,” and of course- dim sum, for the kind of food they serve.

Its first branch opened Feb. 12, 1996, with a unique setup that provides a convenient venue for people to enjoy fresh dim sum dishes.

However, like The Hive and Delibites Concepts Corp., its business operations took a turn.

“From relying heavily on dine-in customers as the main source of revenue, we found ourselves having to adapt to new ways of serving customers,” Kyra Velasco, marketing manager of Dimsum break said.

The brand has partnered with foodpanda since 2015 and this helped them continue servicing their customers even amid the pandemic.

“Receiving orders through foodpanda ahead of time helps keep our store operations efficient,” Velasco said.

The food delivery service company is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs to help them grow their customers especially online. —Rosette Adel