Cat steals show at last leg of National COVID-19 Vaccination Day in Manila

A feline became the star of the show after it was photographed lying comfortably in one of the seats allotted for those who are supposed to get their shots against COVID-19 in Manila.

The Manila Public Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday shared a picture of a calico cat grooming itself on a monobloc chair designated for people who are queuing for the vaccine.

The city’s PIO page said that the cat was spotted in Moises Salvador Elementary School.

The post has earned 5,100 likes and reactions, as well as comments from amused Filipinos.

“The cat is waiting for a chance to get vaccinated as well,” a Facebook user commented.

“Kung [andiyan] ako, kinuha ko na si Cat,” another Filipino commented.

“Akala ni muning ayudang 555…” a different Facebook user said with a grinning face-with-sweat emoji. 555 refers to 555 Sardines or 555 Tuna, a brand famous for canned sardines production.

“Buti pa ang pusa, willing magpa-vaccine,” another Filipino commented.

Manila PIO said that the nation’s capital is currently conducting mass vaccination as part of the government’s three-day National COVID-19 Vaccination Day which aims to increase vaccine coverage and mobilize efforts for a “safe Christmas.”

The campaign targets to vaccinate nine million Filipinos from November 29, 30 and December 1.

“Protecting our health through vaccination will increase our confidence to go out and see our loved ones this Christmas, as well as ensure a safe return to work,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said before.

“So we encourage every eligible individual, especially our lolo and lola, and our loved ones who have underlying medical conditions who are not yet vaccinated, to take advantage of these National Vaccination Days and get your jabs done,” she added.

The three-day event is also a means to accelerate the distribution of booster shots to healthcare workers, seniors and immunocompromised individuals.