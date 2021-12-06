Food packs not ornaments: Netizens defend Pasig’s supposed lack of Christmas decors

Several online users gave a shout out to Pasig City government‘s gift-giving initiative in response to remarks of a former city chief executive who claimed that the city government failed to bring the holiday cheer this year.

Former Pasig City Mayor Robert “Bobby” Eusebio lamented the lack of Christmas decors in his former jurisdiction.

His family’s 27-year reign in Pasig City was ended by Mayor Vico Sotto who won the the mid-term elections in 2019.

In one Facebook post on December 2, Eusebio shared photos of some parts of the city where he claimed there were no Christmas decors.

“Parating na siya si Hesukristo ang ating manunubos. Pasig, Ano na ang nangyari? Walang parol? Walang kumukutitap sa kalsada? Hindi maramdaman ang diwa ng Pasko. Pandemic pa din ba ang dahilan?” the former mayor said.

Eusebio shared the same sentiment in another post, saying: “Alam ko na maparaan ang bawat Pamilyang Pasigueño sa mga munting gayak, pailaw ay sasalubungin nila ang pasko sa kanilang sariling paraan ng may kusa at hindi na kailangan pa na umasa sa iba.”

These remarks drew flak on social media as some online users commented the current city administration’s achievements.

“Sa totoo lang ho, sobrang dami pong nagawa ni Mayor Vico Sotto. Nung una, ayaw ko sa kanya, pero nakita ko kung gaano kaayos ang paghandle nya sa covid response na hindi nagawa ng ibang cities,” a Facebook user wrote.



“Hindi ho pailaw ang kailangan ng tao. Priority po ang pagkain, support sa healthcare system at iba pa. Wag ho nating gawing issue ang pasko,” she added.

There are also online users who highlighted the “Pamaskong Handog 2021” initiative that provides Pasig City residents free “Noche Buena” packages for Christmas.

They also expressed appreciation after receiving these “gifts.”

“Basta sa 50 years na kaming nakatira sa Pasig, ngayon lang kami naka-receive ng Pamaskong Handog under Mayor Vico. At happy kami na nakapagpamigay siya ng mga gadget sa mga nangangailangan. Tama ng ang kanyang priorities,” one Facebook user claimed.

“Sa 20 years namin nakatira sa Pasig sa termino lang ni Mayor Vico kami talaga nakatikim ng pamaskong handog pati mga tenant namin,” another online user wrote.

Sotto announced the distribution of the Christmas food packs on November 29.

In his post, he also noted that each bag comprises P625.67 worth of products.

All 375,000 bags cost around P234.6 million.

Sotto noted that he replaced rice, which was given out last year, with other items.

He also attached photos of the food packs and the purchase order.

“Nagsimula na! PAMASKONG HANDOG 2021! Higit sa kasiyahang ibinibigay sa atin ng pandagdag-Noche Buena na ito, patotoo ang Pamaskong Handog na posible ang paggogobyerno na pantay-pantay ang tingin sa bawat isa, kakampi man o hindi!” Sotto said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last Friday, Sotto refuted Eusebio’s remarks on the lack of Christmas decors such as lanterns and lights.

“Mayroon naman, hindi lang siguro siya nakakaikot, hindi lang ganoon karami,” he said.

The city chief executive also pointed out that the local government prioritized the distribution of free food packs to residents this holiday season.

“Ako, bilang mayor, kung ano ‘yung gusto ng tao, ‘yun ‘yung binibigay natin using their funds,” Sotto said.