Tandag diocese owns up viral video showing youth dancing in church sanctuary

The Diocesan Youth Apolostolate of Tandag is taking full responsibility for the viral video showing young people dancing in a church sanctuary with dance steps perceived scandalous by some online users.

Some youth apostolates were recently recorded dancing to pop songs at the sanctuary of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish in Surigao del Sur.

The video appeared to be removed from the original source already, but copies of it have been circulating in social media.

The first part of the performance, which featured the youth dancing to “SG” sang by DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK, drew angry and offended comments from Pinoys who said that the sanctuary is not a “stage.”

The sanctuary refers to the front part of the church where the priest stands during Eucharistic celebrations. It is usually elevated from the nave, where the congregation sits.

“This is sooooo disrespectful, we go to church to worship our Savior, we don’t go to church just to impress and entertain people. Next time, find an appropriate place for this,” a Facebook user commented.

“Whatever reasons you have reserved now, still not appropriate to dance with that kind of moves and music in the pulpit. Not a Catholic, but I feel the holiness and sacredness of the church thereof,” another online user wrote.

“Attention, Tandag Diocese and TadsCom! Please take this off ASAP. I know you wanted to recognize and involve the youth but their performance does not speak and respect the sacred space of the Cathedral,” a different Filipino said.

The video also made its way to Twitter where some users similarly expressed their shock.

who gave them the go signal for this why did no one stop this at all pic.twitter.com/DN7zuUBK36 — kyu 🐮 (@coletsluvr) December 7, 2021

On Monday, the diocesan youth director released a statement about the incident.

“The recent viral video on the New Cathedral of the Diocese of Tandag has brought to our attention the value of the sacredness of the sanctuary and has served as a reminder to us. We acknowledge your comments emphasizing the same,” Father Ronald Josoy said.

“It is with deep regret that the incident of some youth delegates dancing in the sanctuary had to happen and has scandalized some people. As Diocesan Youth Director, I take full responsibility of the matter,” he added.

“We are currently conducting a thorough evaluation and taking necessary measures to correct the wrongdoing and eventually raise awareness on the appropriate use of the sanctuary. I would like to assure the public that great care will be taken that no similar incident will happen in the future,” Josoy further said.

The diocese is celebrating the Diocesan Local National Youth Day 2021 when the dance performance in question was recorded.