‘Kleednapping’: The case of a stolen Genshin Impact standee at San Juan cafe

A cafe-restaurant in San Juan City said that it will keep a “closer eye” on all of its in-store decorations after a Genshin Impact fan brought home a standee of a video game character from an annual event dedicated to players.

Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant on Tuesday announced that the “#Kleednapping” incident has already been solved with the help of some fans.

The “Kleednapping” refers to the disappearance of a decoration featuring Klee, a character in Genshin Impact who is young, energetic and considered the game’s resident explosive expert.

Genshin Impact is an open-world role-playing game that allows the player to control one of its four interchangeable characters in a party.

A fan previously claimed that “someone stole the Klee” decoration displayed in the cafe.

Another Facebook user shared that it was brought home by a different fan who claimed that it was “just on the floor.”

“Just because she (the sticker) was on the floor doesn’t mean that you can just steal it. This is literally stealing and it ain’t funny,” the Facebook user said in response to the fan.

On Tuesday afternoon, the cafe announced that the decoration has been returned.

“She’s back!! Thank you to everyone who helped resolve our #Kleednapping incident. We’re really happy to have her back and glad that our future guests will be able to take photos with her again at the cafe,” it said.

“We want to just emphasize to everyone that we are not faulting anyone for this incident. We understand the temptation that comes with items such as these and we’re just glad that we were able to resolve this quickly and smoothly,” the cafe added.

“We will, however, be keeping a closer eye on all in-store decorations to ensure the safety of all our character stickers and standees. Have a great day, and we hope to see everyone at #HoYoFestPH,” it further said.

The HoYo Fest is an annual event held for players and fans of games developed by miHoYo, which includes Honkai Impact 3, Tears of Themis, and Genshin Impact.

This event includes having collaboration cafes where fans can enjoy exclusive theme decorations, photo areas and meals inspired by the games.

These cafes are also reported to have pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise such as badges, pins and figurines.

Guests of the cafe can also get a mystery gift box by ordering collaboration combos.

Six cafes in Southeast Asia are participating in the HoYo Fest and one of them is Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant located at San Juan.

The rest are in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

From December 3 to 14, the HoYo Fest will be celebrating all things about Genshin Impact.

It previously celebrated Honkai Impact 3 and Tears of Themis last month.