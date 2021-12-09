Vico Sotto shares backstory on mom’s IG post on Christmas food pack

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto shared a story behind the Instagram post of his mother expressing her happiness that she was able to receive a Christmas food pack from the city government.

Veteran actress Coney Reyes on Wednesday shared a picture of the food pack, as well as the volunteers who delivered it to their house, with the following caption:

“So happy and excited to receive my #PamaskongHandogNgPasig (emojis) And grateful to the cheerful group of volunteers who came to bring my share of the goodies! Ang saya-saya lang! #ThankYouLord #ThankyouPasigCity #UmaagosangPagasaSaPasig#GodblessPasigCity #GodblessthePhilippines”

She also tagged her son’s Instagram account, as well as the account of the Pasig Public Information Office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coney Reyes (@coneyreyes)

Her post has earned more than 8,000 likes as of this writing.

Sotto acknowledged it by taking a screengrab and sharing a backstory on social media.

“Tuwang-tuwa nanay ko sa natanggap niyang Pamaskong Handog mula sa LGU (local government unit),” the city chief said on Facebook with a series of laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Last year kasi pinamigay ko ‘yung para sa bahay namin,” he added with a grinning face-with-sweat emoji.

“Sabi niya, ok lang naman ipamigay, pero sana mahawakan niya man lang daw muna. Ngayon, siya na mismo ang sumalubong sa team,” Sotto added.

He also said that as of Wednesday, over 220,000 families have already been given the Christmas food pack.

“As of Dec. 8, nakaikot na ang PH team sa 62% ng area sa Pasig (220K+ na pamilya),” Sotto shared.

The city government of Pasig have started to distribute Christmas food packs to its residents through the “Pamaskong Handog” initiative.

According to Sotto, this year’s packages are “heavier” compared to last year’s.

Each family will receive spaghetti noodles and sauce, macaroni noodles, mayonnaise, ingredients for a fruit salad, canned goods and packs of hot chocolate powder.

The city’s initiative was previously criticized by its former mayor who said that the LGU supposedly failed to bring holiday cheer to the locals due to the lack of Christmas decors in the jurisdiction.

Sotto refuted this claim and said that they had focused on what they think is important for the locals.

“Mayroon naman, hindi lang siguro siya nakaka-ikot. Hindi lang ganoon karami,” he said before, referring to Christmas decors in the city.

“Nag-fo-focus tayo sa mga bagay na sa tingin natin importante,” Sotto added.