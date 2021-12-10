How PH’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez felt after being on Miss Universe stage for the 1st time

“I felt goosebumps.”

This was what Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez felt after stepping on the Miss Universe stage in Israel for the first time.

The official Twitter page of the pageant released a video clip of Gomez’s experience on Friday, December 10.

“Hi, everyone! I’m Beatrice from the Philippines. First time I stepped on this stage, I felt goosebumps and I got so excited for the preliminaries and the finals night,” Gomez said.

Miss Universe Philippines tells us how it felt to be on the Miss Universe stage for the first time! pic.twitter.com/GHmBrv6oQU — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2021

The coronation night of the 70th Miss Universe will take place in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (December 13, Philippine time).

Replays of the competition can be watched through the e-commerce Lazada’s Facebook and Twitter pages on December 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans of Gomez immediately cheered for her following Miss Universe’s tweet.

“Prove to them that they really need a Cebuana for #MissUniverse2021 (kiss emoji) Prayers for everybody and especially for you,” one user said.

“Lumaban ka Bea! Ilaban mo Luigi!” another user wrote.

They can still vote for her to clinch a spot at the sought-after top 16 finalists of the competition via the Lazada application.

Supporters can enter their votes up to five times per day. The voting period runs until December 13.

The e-commerce platform also offered a raffle giveaway to fans. Ten Filipinos will be given a chance to meet the top three finalists of the competition in an exclusive fan meeting.

Those who wish to join need to visit Lazada’s social media accounts to enter this promo.

Gomez is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe title and competing against more than 70 other beauties from different countries and territories.

