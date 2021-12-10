BreakingBeautyStandards: Miss Universe Bahrain addresses Pinoy bullies

Miss Universe Bahrain 2021 Jess Deyani said that she is in the beauty pageant to break barriers in beauty following the scathing comments of some Filipinos on her picture.

The 25-year-old fashion design student noticed that there were lots of Pinoys who commented about her expression, clothing and appearance when they saw a picture of her with other candidates.

Some of them said that she looked “tired” and appeared to be “forced to join” in the pageant

Deyani compiled some comments on an Instagram post with the following caption:

I see so many bullies from these pictures. I am here to have a representation for all women regardless of the shape, size, religion or color.

For the people who spread hate on social media — I have nothing but love for all of you. I hope that you find peace in your heart as me and my co-sisters unite to break the world’s stereotypes of beauty.

On a positive note — I wanna thank everyone who said inspirational things and for the kind messages! Love you, kabayans!

Love,

Your Miss Universe Bahrain

Manar ‘Jess’ Deyani

PS. I’m not yet ready when this photo was taken (laughing-with-tears emojis)

Deyani’s post also included the hashtag “#BreakingBeautyStandards.”

Deyani also encouraged pageant fans to “spread peace and love” following her post.

She also shared a message from a fan who told her to “keep shining and ignore all the negative comments.”

“You’re a representation for all of the short girls that want to be Miss Universe one day! Never forget why you started. Stay positive,” the fan wrote with heart emojis.

“This is the reason why I’m here. To us short girls! #BreakingBeautyStandards,” Deyani responded with a crown emoji.

Deyani, according to her profile at the Miss Universe website, wants to use her platform “to raise awareness on issues like mental health, equality and inclusivity.”

Her profile stated that she wants “to inspire many people to be more comfortable on their own skin and to show that beauty standards are here to be changed.”

Deyani is the first representative of her country in the most prestigious beauty pageant.