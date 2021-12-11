‘History is made’: Miss Bahrain gets cheered for not wearing bikini at Miss Universe 2021 prelims

The first-ever Miss Universe representative of Bahrain, Manar Nadeem“Jess” Deyani, made another history at the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Deyani is a 25-year-old fashion student living in Dubai.

During the swimsuit portion, Deyani, whose pageant representation is anchored on breaking beauty standards, wore a black quarter-sleeved jumpsuit, instead of the usual bikini traditionally worn by Miss Universe candidates.

For this, Deyani earned praises from pageant fans.

This move was considered historic by pageant enthusiasts.

“History is made! Miss Bahrain chose not to wear swimsuit during the swimsuit portion of the prelims,” pageant-centered page Tiaras and Crown Inc said in an Instagram story.

This was also reposted by Deyani.

Some online users lauded her for sticking to her culture.

Others appreciated her for promoting women empowerment and inclusivity.

Wow, Bahrain rocking the Swimsuit Competition. Now, let's talk about PROGRESS on women’s empowerment. Respect, girl! You are beautiful.#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/eNzbNg7p47 — Matt (@MatValdeavilla) December 10, 2021

“Woaaahh!! Rock my world Bahrain! Perfection isn’t about showing skin. Game changer,” a Facebook user said.

“A contestant from a very conservative country, participation and respect Bahrain,” another Facebook user said.



Prior to the preliminary competition, Deyani, reportedly the shortest candidate of Miss Universe to date, standing at 5”1, received scathing comments from Filipino fans due to one of her photos, where she was perceived to look “too tired” and not fit for the pageant.

In a post, Deyani addressed the “bullying comments” and said that she joined the Miss Universe stage to represent all women.

She also said she was not yet ready when the photo being criticized was taken.

“I am here to have a representation for all women regardless of the shape, size, religion or color. For the people who spread hate on social media—I have nothing but love for all of you. I hope that you find peace in your heart as me and my co-sisters unite to break the world’s stereotypes of beauty,” she wrote, concluding it with the hashtag #BreakingBeautyStandards.

Despite these criticisms, Deyani made her debut at Miss Universe stage count. Some Filipinos admired her for this.

Nothing but respect for Miss Bahrain Manar "Jess" Deyani. I admire her courage and strength, despite all the nasty comments, here she is breaking stereotypes. Miss Universe is about empowering women no matter what race, religion, language.#MissUniverse #Bahrain #JessDeyani pic.twitter.com/Z4G0QXCLl7 — Себастьян ³⁰ 🥦 (@itsyourpaulo) December 10, 2021

Deyani is one of the 80 women competing for the Miss Universe crown.

Philippines is represented by Cebuana beauty Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

The next Miss Universe will be crowned in Israel on December 12, (December 13, Monday, Philippine time).