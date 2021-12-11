Miss Ireland calls for ‘fair pay for nursing’ in healthcare hero nat’l costume at Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe Ireland Katharine Walker transformed into a “healthcare hero” during the National Costume show of Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

Walker, a nurse since 2016, put to spotlight the plight of nurses this COVID-19 pandemic by raising their concerns through her meaningful costume.

During the national costume show, Walker donned a green superhero costume with cuffs bearing the words “healthcare hero.”

She later unveiled the cape that says: “Fair pay for nursing.”

In an Instagram story, entrepreneur and women’s advocate Brittany Mason said the names of the Irish nurses are printed on the back of the cape.

The Irish beauty’s costume was designed by Call Me Sophia, a bespoke costume and drag brand.

Mason lauded Walker’s costume and called Call Me Sophia’s creation a “phenomenal costume.”

“Thank you to all our healthcare heroes around the world,” Mason wrote.

“We are so proud…there are so much love and detail put into this costume. Thank you to all the healthcare [heroes] on the frontlines, we salute you,” she added.

Mason’s IG story has been reposted by Miss Universe Ireland and Walker.

Call Me Sophia, on the other hand, thanked Mason for her guidance for the costume.

She also said that she is proud of her work.

“I am so proud of this piece. It has such a powerful message and looks just fabulous,” the designer wrote.

Nurse vocation

Walker has previously worked in pediatric and neonatal intensive care, looking after some of the country’s sickest children, according to Miss Universe profile.

She also worked on the frontline through the pandemic.

For Walker, nursing is a vocation. Based on her profile, she also advocates for social causes and charities such as Breast Cancer Ireland and stem cell donation.

Aside from this, she is also a radio presenter.

Walker’s costume was appreciated by nurses globally including Filipino healthcare workers.

They thanked Walker for using her platform and acknowledging the healthcare workers.

“I love how she [used] the global platform. Go Miss Ireland,” a Twitter user said.

“Thank you so much Miss Ireland for acknowledging us nurses,” another Filipino online user said.

One Twitter user also said the Philippine government should see Walker’s costume.

Last May, a number of Miss Universe 2020 candidates also used the National Costume Show platform to raise social issues.

Miss Universe Singapore 2020 Bernadette Belle Ong wore a costume with a cape that has a strong message against Asian hate.

Miss Universe Uruguay 2020’s Lola de los Santos Bicco also wore a black gown that has a rainbow-colored part to stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“No more hate, violence, rejection, discrimination,” a text written on the costume reads.

Miss Universe Myanmar 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin nicknamed Candy Thuzar, likewise made online buzz after she raised a banner bearing “Pray for Myanmar.”

The three Miss Universe 2020 bets were lauded for making powerful statements at the international pageant stage.

The next Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned on Monday, Philippine time. This will be aired live from Eliat, Israel.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is competing against 80 other women for the fifth crown for the country.

