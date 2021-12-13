Pia Wurtzbach ‘bummed’ over Miss Universe Thailand 2021’s Top 16 finish

Former Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach shared about feeling “bummed” that Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis wasn’t able to enter the top 10 of the beauty pageant.

The 2015 Miss Universe on Twitter said that the Thai model was one of her “favorites” in the 70th edition of the beauty pageant.

“I love what she stands up for. I am sure she will be star after this. I will continue to follow her journey cos Im sure this isnt the last we will see of her!” the former beauty queen said on Twitter with heart and crown emojis.

Some Filipinos agreed with her sentiments through the replies thread.

“I’m from the Philippines and I know many [Filipinos] who are supporting Ms Thailand as well. I actually expected her to be part of Top 16. But still, she is a queen! True beauty that exudes confidence! I also love that she won Ms. Thailand,” a Twitter user wrote with a smiley emoji.

“Same!!! I’m from Philippines but Miss Thailand also deserved a spot in Top 16. She’s a very powerful woman,” another online user wrote with a series of heart emojis.

Scott-Kemmis is known for embracing body positivity and promotion of acceptance in a country where a smaller frame is reportedly seen as the ideal figure of women.

“Thai society has had this crisis about beauty standards for so long. Many female judges identified with Anchilee’s story and how she was told, since starting as a teen model in Thailand, that although she was beautiful, she was too big,” Thitipong Duangkong, an academic and expert on women studies, said before.

He said that Scott-Kemmis is a reflection of how Thailand “has grown to appreciate more athleticism in a female body,” especially after she won as Miss Universe Thailand 2021.

Milin Yuvacharuskul, a fashion designer and modelling agency founder, also explained that “there is a lack of representation for the body positivity message in Thailand.”

Scott-Kemmis also said in an interview before that “a new kind of consciousness” needed to be adopted by society.

“Those who have never received criticism about their body don’t understand,” she was quoted as saying.

“Real size beauty is about realizing everybody’s value and to respect everyone around us who is considered big, small, tall or short,” Scott-Kemmis added.

Meanwhile, Wurtzbach also expressed her support for fellow Filipina Beatrice Luigi Gomez who is representing the Philippines in Miss Universe 2021.

Top 10!! Any guesses what color Bea will wear for evening gown? 👑#70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

Gomez recently entered the top 5 of the ongoing beauty pageant.