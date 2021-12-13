‘Clearly a fan favorite’: Beatrice Luigi Gomez advances to Miss Universe 2021 Top 5

Filipina beauty Beatrice Luigi Gomez made it to the top 5 of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.
Gomez, vying for the country’s fifth crown, was the last called in the roster.
Other candidates who made it to the top 5 are:
- India – Harnaaz Sandu
- South Africa – Lalela Lali Mswali
- Paraguay – Nadia Ferrera
- Colombia – Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa
Backstage hosts Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley noted that Gomez always receives the loudest cheers every time she is called.
“Clearly a fan favorite,” Kryst said.
Host Steve Harvey also noticed this when Gomez was first called on stage as she was named as the Top 16 finalists.
The coronation night is being held at Red Sea resort in Eilat, Israel.