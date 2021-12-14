‘Maraming salamat pa din’: Robredo acknowledges non-supporters during Facebook live

Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged a Filipino who tuned in to her Facebook live despite supporting a different presidential candidate in the upcoming elections

In a Facebook live on Sunday, Robredo engaged with Filipinos online and responded to comments of her supporters and non-supporters alike.

One commenter claimed that they are supporting former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 polls.

“Mabuhay, we love you, God bless us all,” Robredo said around the 30:43-mark of the video as she read the comment during her Facebook live.

“Maraming salamat pa din at sumusubaybay ka sa aming Facebook live kahit iba ‘yung kandidato mo. Tsaka maraming salamat kasi hindi kayo bastos,” she responded with a smile.

Robredo’s response was noticed by some of her supporters who shared a clip of it on Twitter.

“Ang kalmado niya pa rin,” the sharer wrote in response to Robredo’s demeanor while reading the comment of a non-supporter.

The uploaded clip has earned more than 10,000 likes on the microblogging platform so far.

Prior to that, Robredo in the 27:04-mark of the video has encountered and responded to another non-supporter in the comments whom she also acknowledged.

“I am not a Leni supporter but I respect you as vice president,” she read.

“Maraming salamat pa din. Maraming salamat, ‘yan po ‘yung sinasabi natin na dapat ganyan, kahit hindi supporter, mas mabuti nagpapakita tayo ng paggalang, pagrespeto, so maraming salamat pa din,” the presidential aspirant responded.

Robredo previously urged her supporters to remain calm whenever they engage in political discussions.

“Let us show that pink is not just a color, but also a way of life. It is not just something that we wear or a ribbon, but a color of someone who is open, willing to listen, and loving,” she said in a recorded voice message, referencing the color of her campaign.

“We have to show the true meaning of pink when we wear it. Do good, extend help to others, be calm in sharing our message,” Robredo added.

She is among those who are vying for the presidency in the next elections, along with Marcos, Sen. Ping Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and labor leader Leody de Guzman.