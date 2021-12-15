Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns to Philippines after Miss Universe 2021 journey

The Filipina queen is back!

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has returned to the country two days after representing the country at the 70th edition of the pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines Organization uploaded photos of Gomez’s arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport 3 where she was welcomed by the Philippine Navy. She is a navy reservist.

During the Miss Universe 2021 competition, Gomez made it to the Top 5 of the pageant.

She was among the crowd-favorites drawing the loudest cheers at the venue. This was noticed by the pageant host Steve Harvey as well as backstage hosts Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening (Philippine time), Gomez recalled her experience on stage and said she is grateful for the support of Philippines here and in Israel.

“Maraming salamat po sa sumuporta sa aking Miss Universe journey, especially to everyone who were with me during my Miss Universe Philippines journey,” Gomez said.

“To all the Filipino communities here in Israel, I’m very grateful to all of you for supporting me and especially during my finals night. It was very heartwarming to see all of the Filipinos in the audience maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo for giving me all the courage and strength that I need to compete and to make it to the Top 5 finalists,” she added.

The 70th Miss Universe was held in Eilat, Israel where India’s Harnaaz Sandhu emerged as the winner out of 80 women who competed in the pageant.

Voltaire Tayag, Director for Communications of Miss Universe Philippines Organization, said that once Gomez gets out of quarantine and after the holidays, they are planning a parade to celebrate the Cebuana beauty’s Miss Universe placement.

Gomez’s Top 5 placement continued the country’s 12-year streak at Miss Universe. This is also the first time in three years that the country landed on the Top 5.