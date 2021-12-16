Did Maine Mendoza contribute in making 😭 2021’s most tweeted about emoji?

Is the most tweeted about emoji on local Twitter this year connected to television host Maine Mendoza?

This was what some of her fans thought after the microblogging platform revealed that the loudly crying face emoji ranked as the most tweeted about emoji in the country this year.

2021 was filled with many surprises that brought different kinds of tears as we 😭 and 😂 together. And when it comes to the character limit, emojis are always our lifesaver. Remember which one you used the most this year? #OnlyOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/y2NnrQrcYw — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 9, 2021

Last year, the loudly crying face emoji only ranked third while the pleading face emoji took the second spot. It was the face-with-tears-of-joy emoji that landed the top spot.

Some Filipinos claimed that Maine could be one of the reasons why the loudly crying face emoji became the most tweeted about emoji in the country.

“I bet most people who used (loudly crying face emoji) also tweeted ‘cutie’ following Maine’s manifesting tweet formats,” a Twitter user said.

“The cutie emoji!” exclaimed another fan with a series of loudly crying face emojis.

“Oh Maine cutie, ano na??? Queen of manifestation cutie,” she added.

“Grabe ka na talaga, Maine Mendoza cutie,” a different fan said with the same emoji.

Maine was also listed among the most tweeted about people, most tweeted about hashtags, most tweeted about entertainers and most tweeted about entertainment hashtags in the country in 2021.

She expressed her gratitude on a tweet with a series of red heart emojis.

“Thank you faaam,” Maine wrote on December 9.

The television host famously tweeted “Arjo cutie” with a loudly crying face emoji in 2013 when she was still a teenage fan of Arjo Atayde.

She is now in a relationship with him.

Maine’s tweet has since become viral and was used as a tweet template by Filipinos who want to manifest their intentions and dreams in life.

Users would tweet what they want and then add the word “cutie” in the end as a form of manifestation. Some would also add the loudly crying face emoji as well.

This year, “isko” and “iska” hopefuls used the same format when they had submitted their applications for the UP College Application or UPCA 2022.

The keyword “UP CUTIE” trended on local Twitter at that time as incoming college students express their intention to enter the country’s premier state university.

