Pinoy-made doll slays in Thai mythological creature-inspired outfit for Miss Beauty Doll 2021 gala night

A Pinoy-made doll showcased a Thai mythological creature for her outfit during the gala night of a Thailand-based beauty pageant for beauty and fashion dolls.

Miss Beauty Doll released photos of Philippine bet doll named Anna Eugenia Tadeo on Wednesday, December 22.

Tadeo is competing against dolls that represent other countries for the crown of Miss Beauty Doll 2021.

In a Facebook post of Raynang Manika Pilipinas, Tadeo could be seen wearing a sparkly gold gown which was inspired by “The Naga,” a serpentine creature that can be found in roofs of temples and other houses in Thailand.

“The Gatekeeper. This look for the Thai Gala Night was inspired by The Naga of Thai mythology – A serpentine creature that are usually positioned on temple entrances and guards wats or temples from evil spirits,” read the post.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas further shared other details of the outfit.

“The gown is entirely hand embroidered and beaded with gold threads and beads, circling the gown, reminiscent of the story when Buddha was protected by the great Naga when Buddha was in deep prayer and meditation,” it added.

It was designed by Cholo Doll Couture Philippines’ Cholo Ayuyao.

He also designed Tadeo’s national costume and that of Miss Beauty Doll bet of Korea.

Ayuyao’s work for the Philippine doll’s costume called “Alimuom” was among the favorites of pageant fans on social media.

For the gala night of the doll competition, Tadeo was once again a stunner on Facebook.

The comments section featuring the Pinoy-made doll was filled with messages of support for her.

“Perfect ang assignment ni Anna (heart eyes emoji),” one Facebook user said.

“Grabehan naman si Anna (heart eyes and clap emojis),” another user commented.

Last August, Tadeo was introduced as a 19-year-old student of BA Anthropology at the University of Philippines-Diliman with “Aeta roots.”

The last time the Philippines won in the competition was in 2016.

The doll that represented the country for that year was named Shawnah Bautista Vasquez, a professional model and a journalism graduate.