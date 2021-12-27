‘Yan’: Vico Sotto’s Christmas family photo launches thousands of responses

The Christmas family picture launched lots of words.

This was what happened after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto posted his Christmas family photo on his Instagram account last Saturday.

In the photo, the city chief could be seen posing in front of their lighted Christmas tree together with the matriarch, veteran actress Coney Reyes.

“Yan,” Sotto captioned the photo.

The picture has earned more than 130,000 likes on the image-sharing platform as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vico Sotto (@vicosotto)

More than the caption, what amused some Filipinos were Sotto’s replies to a few comments on his picture.

“Anong kwento?” an Instagram user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Bali sumapit ang Pasko tapos nagkainan po kami tapos kumuha ng litrato,” Sotto answered.

His response gained more than 2,000 likes on the platform.

Another Instagram user responded and asked: “Alin jan (diyan).”

Sotto replied: “correct.”

Similar to his previous response to a different comment, it also gained thousands of likes.

“Ba’t ‘di ka naka-blue, mayor? Hahaha, Merry Christmas,” wrote another Filipino with a Christmas tree emoji. Sotto is known for wearing blue shirts while working.

“Sorry po,” the city chief responded to the commenter.

“Yun na nga,” a different Instagram user commented to his picture.

“O,” Sotto replied.

“Si Xander Ford po ba iyon?” another commenter asked, referring to the controversial internet personality who used to be a member of the boy group Hasht5.

“Yung naka-orange??? Baliw, ako ‘yan!” the city chief responded.

“Merry Christmas,” commented a different Filipino with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Merry Christmas!” Sotto responded.

“Waaa na noticeee akoooo,” the commenter exclaimed in surprise.

“Ay sorry, na-wrong send lang po,” the city chief replied, amusing his followers.

Sotto’s responses were compiled by a Facebook user who was entertained by the series of exchanges.

“I CANNOT HAHAHAHAHHA. Mayor Vico posted a picture of his family with the caption ‘Yan’ and look at his replies hahahahhahahaha,” the uploader wrote with a series of emojis.

The compilation post has earned 54,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,800 comments and 38,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

Sotto occasionally amuses social media users with some of his posts and replies.

Earlier this month, he also gladdened some of his followers after he shared the backstory of his mom’s Instagram post receiving a Christmas food pack from the city government.