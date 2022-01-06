‘2020 too?’ Flashbacks to QC incident as Pinoys learn about ostrich running loose in China

Is 2022 just “2020 too?”

This was what Filipinos thought after seeing a clip of an ostrich running amok on a highway in Tianjin, China which was reminiscent of a viral incident two years ago.

News organization NowThis News on Wednesday shared a clip of the animal which reportedly escaped from a transport truck.

“Police were eventually able to wrangle the bird without any injuries to it or others,” the outlet wrote on Twitter.

An ostrich was spotted running on a highway in Tianjin, China, after it reportedly escaped from a transport truck. Police were eventually able to wrangle the bird without any injuries to it or others. pic.twitter.com/2Bk8TEZ4r5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 5, 2022

Reports said that the flightless bird fell from a truck while being transported between farms. It was successfully returned to the owner.

The incident reminded Filipinos of a similar happening that occurred in the country in August 2020.

“Noooooo! Not 2020 too!” a Twitter user said in response to the report.

“Ay taray! Nakapunta sa China ‘yung ostrich ng QC. HAHAHAHAHA!!!” another online user exclaimed with a series of laughing emojis.

“O loko, ang layo na pala ng inabot niya,” a different Filipino wrote, sharing a video clip of the ostrich who famously ran in Quezon City.

“Nung 2020 may nakawala ring Ostrich sa QC (weary face emoji). 2022 is ‘2020 too’ nga yata huhuhu,” the Twitter account of PGAG wrote.

In 2020, an ostrich was spotted running along a residential street of Mapayapa Village III, a private subdivision in Quezon City.

Clips of it showed it was being chased by a dog.

RELATED: Running ostrich in Quezon City made Filipinos think they’re in Hollywood film ‘Jumanji’

It was reported that the animal was shortly returned to the owner, Jonathan Cruz, whose residence was being renovated at that time.

Filipinos are generally not allowed to keep wild animals as pets, unless they secure a certificate of wildlife registration from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

