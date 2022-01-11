Lea Salonga joins fans in dismay over sold-out bag designed by BTS’ V

“The bloodbath was real.”

Lea Salonga expressed this remark on Twitter in reference to the sold out BTS merchandise she had set her eyes on.

Salonga was referring to the Mute Boston Bag, one of the items in the collection of BTS member V or Kim Taehyung.

HYBE first unveiled this collection via social media last Sunday, January 9.

It comprises the Boston bag and a set of brooch.

“These merch were inspired by V’s drawings and his favorite colors!” the tweet read.

Salonga quote-retweeted this post and wrote: “Let the Hunger Games begin.”

The products were dropped via Weverse, an e-commerce platform, in the morning of Tuesday, January 11.

However, in less than an hour, they were immediately sold out.

Salonga voiced out her dismay after her failed attempt to purchase was an item from the collection.

“Sigh… I didn’t make it. The bloodbath was real, everything sold out in less than 1 minute!” she tweeted on Tuesday.

“So excuse me, I’m just going to cry in a corner to get over this heartbreak,” she added.

Her name “Ms. Lea” soon trended on the micro-blogging platform after this.

Other BTS fans, collectively called ARMYs (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), joined her in frustration.

“Same. Clicked on the bag at exactly 9:00 p.m. EST and in seconds it was gone. I’m (crying emojis),” one fan said.

“It felt like I’m securing my concert ticket for BTS concert (crying emoji) the anxiety we all felt while we see the loading page in Weverse shop. I can’t,” another Twitter user said.

Some fans tried to cheer Salonga up.

“Aww, Ms. Lea, I’m so sorry you had to go through that po. Hahaha but yeah. ARMYs are always flash on these merch drops. (laughing emoji)(purple heart),” one user said.

Salonga later shared a video clip of supposed sellers who managed to get the sought-after merchandise and sell them for higher prices.

“Looks like the sellers (who may or may not have any regard for BTS besides profit) beat us to it. Yeah, I’ll be salty about this for a while,” she said.

V’s collection is part of a project called “Artist-Made Collection by BTS” where each member designed a range of items to be given as “gifts” to their fans.

The project included behind-the-scene videos where BTS showed their fans how their designs came to life.

HYBE announced the release schedule of this special merchandise last December 30.