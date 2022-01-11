Palitaw, puto, kutsinta: Baby’s Filipino-snack themed monthly photos go viral

A family took their love for Filipino snacks to the next level.

A food-themed monthly photoshoot featuring a female baby recently caught the local online community’s attention.

A Facebook page shared snaps from the pictorial of Baby Jada, the child of Ivy Pracylynn Co-Tria and Janov Tria.

Each pictorial features a different snack.

In Baby Jada’s first month, the theme was “palitaw.”

It refers to a soft glutinous rice cake made with rice flour, grated coconut, sesame seeds and sugar.

In Baby Jada’s pictorial for her second month celebration, the theme was “suman.”

It refers to a sticky rice cake formed as a round of flattened log and wrapped in wilted banana leaves. The snack can be eaten with muscovado sugar or coconut jam.

For her third month celebration, the theme of the pictorial was “kutsinta,” a round, sticky rice cake known for its soft gelatinous texture and sweet molasses flavor from the brown sugar.

The snack is usually eaten with grated coconut.

For Baby Jada’s fourth month photoshoot, the theme was “puto.” It is a steamed rice cake made from rice flour, coconut milk and sugar.

The snack is usually topped with a slice of cheese.

Her fifth month was celebrated with the pictorial theme of “puto bumbong,” a purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes and eaten with coconut, sugar or muscovado and butter.

For Baby Jada’s sixth month shoot, the theme was “biko.” It is a square-shaped rice cake made with glutinous rice, coconut milk and brown sugar.

The snack is usually topped with crispy coconut curds made from boiling coconut cream known as “latik.”

According to a News5 report, Jada’s family thought of the concept as it has never been done before. Filipino snacks are also their all-time favorite in the family.

Meanwhile, Filipinos in the comments section praised the “creative” and “cute” photoshoot.

“Cute naman po ng theme, kakanin Filipino food,” a Facebook user wrote with emojis of a smiling face-with-hearts and a heart-eyed face.

“Super cute naman ni baby at super creative ni mommy… love it,” another online user commented with emojis of two hearts and a heart-eyed face.

A previous study revealed that Filipinos’ sweet cravings had intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keyword searches revealed that there was a heightened interest in chocolates, sweets and candies.