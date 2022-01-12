Rita’s Italian Ice Philippines announces permanent closure

A popular frozen treat chain announced that it will permanently stop operations in the country.

Rita’s Italian Ice Philippines joins other businesses that have shut its doors in the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Rita’s said that it has “reached the end” of its journey in the country and that it will close on January 15.

No other reason was given but the frozen treat chain extended its “heartfelt gratitude” to its patrons in the last seven years.

“We’re sorry to say that we have reached the end of our journey here,” it said on a Facebook post.

Rita’s said that it is still open until Saturday and that it will still honor its “buy one take one” promo until then. The buy 1 get 1 promo was first announced New Year’s treat to patrons last January 5.

Following its announcement, Rita’s released an advisory thanking those who have sent in their orders.

“Thank you for all of your orders! Due to high volume, we may not be able to confirm orders in a timely manner. Please wait for confirmation before settling your order,” Rita’s said in an Instagram Story.

Based on Rita’s order form online, the quick service chain is only delivering in the following select areas

Quezon City

Manila

Caloocan City

Marikina City

San Juan City

Mandaluyong City

Pasig City

Makati City

Pasay City

Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Rita’s opened its first branch in the country at the UP Town Center in Quezon City in 2015. It opened its second store at the Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City and another branch at V-Mall Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City.

The frozen treat chain was founded in the United States 30 years ago and has over 600 stores in the stateside and internationally, including China and Canada.

It serves a variety of cool treats such as frozen custards, shakes, ice creams and specialty creations, including its famous “Italian Ice,” a frozen sweetened treat made with fruit or other flavorings.