FactsFirstPH to Filipinos: The battle for facts needs you

The battle for facts needs you.
This is what more than 100 organizations from the media, coalitions, civil society, business, academe, law, and the Church said as they launched a first-of-its kind initiative on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, called “#FactsFirstPH.”
#FactsFirstPH brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies.
“The coming 100 days will determine the next 6 years. It goes even far beyond that. We are approaching a tipping point. You see in 2016, the pioneers of disinformation systems were just play-testing a new tool. Today, they are perfecting a version that is light years away from what surprised the world 5 years ago…..” Atty. John Molo said.
“Our hope is that through this united front, none of us will feel powerless against disinformation networks and their agents. Our aim is to guarantee safe spaces so that truth-tellers -like you- will continue to ask tough questions. Our goal is to insulate the democratic exercise from the taint of disinformation,” he added.
#FactsFirstPH will collectively push for truth-telling and debunking lies through four steps: fact-checking by news organizations; networking by civil society and grassroots groups; research and analysis by academic institutions; and seeking accountability by lawyers’ groups.
“The attack on facts is personal: if you defend the facts, you’re hammered down, intimidated to stay silent or join the mob. Those aren’t our only options. There is strength in standing up together. Because now more than ever, we need facts,” Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa said.
The goal of FactsFirstPH is to make truth spread faster and further than lies and hate. It’s a first-of-its-kind, four-layer approach to help restore the integrity of elections, and give the public the information they need to choose the leaders they want on May 9.
As of Wednesday, January 26, over 100 organizations are part of this multi-sectoral initiative. More partners will be invited to the project.
This collaboration is supported by technology non-profit group Meedan, Rappler, and Google News Initiative.
Below is a full list of participating groups in this initiative as of 7 a.m. of Wednesday January 26:
Fact-checking
