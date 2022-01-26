FactsFirstPH to Filipinos: The battle for facts needs you

The battle for facts needs you.

This is what more than 100 organizations from the media, coalitions, civil society, business, academe, law, and the Church said as they launched a first-of-its kind initiative on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, called “#FactsFirstPH.”

#FactsFirstPH brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies.

“The coming 100 days will determine the next 6 years. It goes even far beyond that. We are approaching a tipping point. You see in 2016, the pioneers of disinformation systems were just play-testing a new tool. Today, they are perfecting a version that is light years away from what surprised the world 5 years ago…..” Atty. John Molo said.

“Our hope is that through this united front, none of us will feel powerless against disinformation networks and their agents. Our aim is to guarantee safe spaces so that truth-tellers -like you- will continue to ask tough questions. Our goal is to insulate the democratic exercise from the taint of disinformation,” he added.

#FactsFirstPH will collectively push for truth-telling and debunking lies through four steps: fact-checking by news organizations; networking by civil society and grassroots groups; research and analysis by academic institutions; and seeking accountability by lawyers’ groups.

“The attack on facts is personal: if you defend the facts, you’re hammered down, intimidated to stay silent or join the mob. Those aren’t our only options. There is strength in standing up together. Because now more than ever, we need facts,” Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa said.

The goal of FactsFirstPH is to make truth spread faster and further than lies and hate. It’s a first-of-its-kind, four-layer approach to help restore the integrity of elections, and give the public the information they need to choose the leaders they want on May 9.

As of Wednesday, January 26, over 100 organizations are part of this multi-sectoral initiative. More partners will be invited to the project.

This collaboration is supported by technology non-profit group Meedan, Rappler, and Google News Initiative.

Below is a full list of participating groups in this initiative as of 7 a.m. of Wednesday January 26:

Fact-checking

ABKD Network

ABS‐CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs

Altermidya

Baguio Chronicle

Catholic Media Network

Daily Guardian

Interaksyon

Mindanao Gold Star

News5 Digital

OneNewsPH

PressOne

Probe Productions

Radyo Veritas

Rappler

Mesh

#CourageON Coalition (89 members)

#PHVote Coalition (45 members)

2030 Youth Force in the Philippines

ACP3- PEACE T.A.Y.O.

Alyansa ng Kabataang Mindanao para sa Kapayapaan (AKMK)

Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts

Bantay Bakuna

Bayan Mo Patrol Mo

BlogWatch

Boto Pilipino

Break the Fake

Brotherhood of Christian – Businessmen & Professionals

Caloocan Young Leaders Initiative

Caritas Philippines

Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines

Center for Trade Union and Human Rights

Coalition for People’s Right to Health

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

Concerned Artists of the Philippines

Council for Health and Development

Dakila

Fact Check Philippines

FEU Central Student Organization

Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines

Foundation for Media Alternatives

Fyt

Holy Angel University

Human Rights Watch

Ibon Foundation

ImagineLaw

Juan Health PH

Ka-Ilongga

Kalikasan

Karapatan

Kilos na para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan at Karapatan (K4)

Kontra Daya

LILAK

Makati Business Club

Move As One coalition

National Alliance of Youth Leaders Inc.

Northern Dispatch

Now You Know

Out of the Box

Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV)

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

PMCJ

Practice of Administrative Leadership and Service – NCPAG

Rise Up for Life and For Rights (and EcuVoice Philippines)

Student Council Alliance of the Philippines

Tamang Boto

Tatak Botante

The Amaranth

UE – Manila CASSC

University of the Philippines – Los Baños

Visayas State University

YouVote Global Shapers Iloilo Hub

Research

[email protected] : Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Lab of Asian Institute of Management

De La Salle University – La Salle Institute of Governance

Far Eastern University – Public Policy Center

Philippine Media Monitoring Laboratory, UP Department of Communication Research

Rappler Research and Data team

Accountability