Pinoy-made doll enters Top 10 of 15th Miss Beauty Doll pageant

The doll representing the Philippines at a Thailand-based fashion doll modeling competition made it as one of the top ten finalists.

Anna Eugenia Tadeo was among those who were included in a picture uploaded by Miss Beauty Doll on Wednesday with the text saying that they are the “final ten.”

Others who made it to the Top 10 are the dolls representing Kosovo, Thailand, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Brazil, India, Nepal, Indonesia, and Peru.

The doll pageant also shared the evening gowns of the finalists in an album.

Tadeo wore a beaded brown high slit gown with gold accents.

According to Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), home of the Miss Beauty Doll Philippines, Tadeo’s gown was designed by Cholo Ayuyao.

Her look is called “Kayumanggi,” an ode to the Filipina’s brown skin.

“The look is tight and has an unassumingly simple silhouette, but the inspiration behind it goes way back when the Filipina was pure and exotic as her brown skin. Kayumangi meant the spectrum of bronze brown skin the Filipina has, ranging from the darkest mahogany, golden brown to glistening tan,” RaMP said in a post.

“The gown captures that beautiful color as the sun hits the skin and makes it glow with golden dust and elevating the beauty of a true Filipina inside out,” it added.

Tadeo is a 19-year-old student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology at the University of Philippines-Diliman.

She previously said that she hopes to empower Filipino women and retrace her “Aeta roots” in the international competition.

Tadeo was also named as the “Queen of Thai Night” in the doll pageant.

