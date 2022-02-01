Pope Francis names Manila priest as envoy to Rwanda

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Arnaldo Catalan as the new apostolic nuncio to Rwanda.

The appointment was made public Monday, Jan. 31 and published by the Holy See Press Office.

Msgr. Catalan succeeded Archbishop Andrzej Józwowicz who was transferred to Iran in June 2021.

In appointing Catalan as a Vatican envoy, the pope also elevated him to the titular See of Apollonia, with the dignity of Archbishop.

A priest of the Archdiocese of Manila, the archbishop-elect was ordained to the priesthood in March 1994.

At 55, he is the first priest of the archdiocese to become a nuncio.

Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila thanked the pope for the appointment, which he described as a “gift and honor” for the archdiocese.

He also assured Catalan, who has been serving as the Chargé d’affaires of the diplomatic mission of the Holy See in China (Taiwan) since 2019, of his support and prayers as he takes on his new mission.

Catalan joined the Holy See Diplomatic Service in July 2001. Since then, he has served in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Zambia, Kuwait, Mexico, Honduras, Turkey, India, Argentina, Canada, and the Philippines.

The details of his episcopal ordination are yet to be announced.