Filipino snack turon hogs spotlight during prexy bet’s campaign caravan

A video of a “turon” or a deep-friend banana roll being tossed at a presidential aspirant during a motorcade to kickstart the campaign period went viral on social media.

Facebook user Kenneth Andrew Morante on Tuesday shared a clip of a supporter throwing the Filipino snack to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, when he was holding his “Blue Caravan” motorcade in his jurisdiction.

The city chief was accompanied by his running mate, physician Willie Ong and senatorial bets Samira Gutoc, physician Carl Balita and lawyer Jopet Sison.

Their team, dubbed “Bilis Kilos,” roamed around the streets of Manila to hold a motorcade before going to the Kartilya ng Katipunan near the city hall to hold their proclamation rally.

In the uploaded video, Gutoc can be seen giving stemmed flowers to their supporters while Moreno received a single rose.

He then shook the hand of one of the supporters and gave others a stemmed flower.

One of the supporters was spotted waving a long turon to his direction, but Moreno ignored this gesture and turned his back on them.

The Filipino snack then gets thrown at him, briefly hitting the back of his shoulder.

The clip has so far gone viral, garnering 6,700 laughing reactions and 4,400 shares on the social networking platform so far.

It similarly amused Filipinos on Twitter.

“@IskoMoreno, bakit naman kasi ‘di mo tinanggap ang turon? (smiling-face-with-tear emoji) Grabe ‘yung struggle ng umaabot sa’yo ng pagkain. HAHAHAHAHA,” someone quipped.

“This made my day. Dzai! (rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji) Literally ROFL,” another Twitter user responded.

“This is camp. Char,” a different Filipino quipped.

Others found the gesture “rude,” while some online users claimed that accepting food handouts is “a safety risk” for electoral bets.

“Take note that none of the candidates should accept food handouts, it’s a safety risk,” a Twitter user commented in response to the viral video. Apart from the threat of COVID-19, there can also be potential food poisoning risk.

Moreno also held a motorcade in Laguna province.

Other known presidential bets are Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

The national elections will be held on May 9, 2022.