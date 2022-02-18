Technology to boost post-pandemic economic recovery, IT firms says in 2022 plans

An information technology firm said that championing inclusive recovery in a digital-first environment is its goal as businesses continue to rely on technology more than ever this 2022.

Cisco Philippines appointed industry veteran Zaza Soriano Nicart as its new managing director after her predecessor, Karrie Illagan, took on a regional role within the company.

Nicart will be taking charge of driving business growth and overseeing the technology firm’s operations across the Philippine market.

The firm said that she has been on the “frontlines of innovation” for almost 30 years and as such, is highly qualified to steer the team on its goal to bridge the digital divide and begin post-pandemic recovery.

“Businesses across the Philippines are relying on technology more than ever. Over the past two years, technology has helped businesses across the country continue to serve their customers, and keep their employees connected, even as most people worked from home,” Nicart said in a release.

“We believe that technology will play an even bigger role in the future. It will open new growth avenues for businesses and boost the post-pandemic economic recovery. More importantly, it will enable an inclusive recovery by bringing these opportunities to underserved communities across the region,” she added.

Cisco said that it aims to help organizations navigate the hybrid environment to unlock new growth opportunities and promote equal opportunities for underserved populations to bridge the digital divide.

According to them, networks and infrastructures are crucial to achieving an inclusive recovery. This is because businesses’ networks are grounded on agility, hybrid work and the pivot to cloud, software and services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has steered businesses and entities to adopt digitized systems in light of the movement restrictions brought by different quarantine measures.

Lockdowns have prompted them to rely on technology to continue gaining profit and stay afloat amid the pandemic.