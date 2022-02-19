NGO continues water sanitation efforts for Odette-hit areas

A non-profit organization dedicated to delivering clean water continued to provide help to the survivors of Typhoon “Odette” two months after it ravaged the country.

In a statement, Waves for Water Philippines shared that they have deployed over 4,000 water filtration systems to typhoon-afflicted communities as part of their response efforts.

Odette entered the country in mid-December of 2021 and immediately intensified into a Category 5 storm that rampaged across Visayas and Mindanao.

W4W Philippines is among the organizations and groups that launched recovery and relief aid to affected regions.

It has since deployed a total of 4,274 clean water filtration systems, nine water pump generators and six rainwater catchment tanks to the following typhoon-stricken provinces:

Bohol

Cebu

Dinagat Islands

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Palawan

Siquijor

Siargao Island

Surigao Del Norte

Each water filter also employs a technology that assures clean water access to benefitting communities.

“At 0.1 micron absolute, the filters make it impossible for any life-threatening contaminants to pass through. The technology also serves as the most sustainable way of providing clean water—saving on the logistics cost of bulk water transport and eliminating single waste plastic,” the organization said.

W4W Philippines posted about their relief aid progress on Instagram.

In the post, the organization said that the donation channels on its website are still open.

“Please continue to spread the word and help strengthen our response as we enter into the second phase of rebuilding and rehabilitation. Our donation channels will continue to remain open as we construct rainwater catchment facilities, communal water depots, toilets, and distribute hygiene kits and initiate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) education campaigns,” the post read.

Jenica Dizon, Waves For Water Philippines country director, expressed gratitude to the people who helped their advocacy and disaster response activities for Odette’s victims.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support for Waves For Water Philippines. Responding to a disaster on the scale of Odette has been very complex coupled with the outbreak of Omicron, and the logistical challenge of being an archipelago,” Dizon said.

Jon Rose, Waves For Water founder, also thanked the international community for the support it gave to help the Philippines recover from the disaster.

Waves for Water is a global organization that aims to provide clean water to countries and communities in need.

“What we have seen with Odette and the incredible response the Philippines office has conducted, is that vision realized. But the overwhelming support that has come in for Odette from the international community is nothing short of amazing. We built the foundation for success years ago and the results have manifested into one of our most powerful programs to date,” Rose said.

Last January, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that around 1.5 million houses in the country are still damaged following Odette’s onslaught.

The organization stressed that survivors still “urgently need humanitarian support.”

These include houses, clean water supplies and health care.

