Pinoy-made doll enters top 7 of 15th Miss Beauty Doll pageant

The doll representing the Philippines in the Thailand-based fashion doll modeling competition is now a step closer to winning the crown.

Anna Eugenia Tadeo was among those who landed on the top seven finalists of the 15th Miss Beauty Doll pageant.

The organizers made the announcement last Friday.

Other fashion dolls that made it on the list are those representing Thailand, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Kosovo, Mexico and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Filipinos cheered Tadeo’s entry to the top seven of the competition in the comments section.

“Philippines lang sakalam (malaks) mga hinayupaksss!!!!!!!” a Facebook user exclaimed.

Others repeatedly shared a GIF featuring the Philippine flag to cheer for the country.

While some commented a series of Philippine flag emojis.

“Raise our flag,” a Filipino fan said.

Tadeo is a student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology at the University of Philippines-Diliman.

In her introductory message last year, she said that she hoped to empower Filipino women and retrace her “Aeta roots” in the international competition.

Tadeo’s grandmother is a pure Aeta while her grandparents became her inspiration to take up anthropology in college.

In the competition, she won the best national costume award which featured her wearing a gold-and-white ensemble designed by Cholo Ayuyao.

Tadeo was also named the “Queen of Thai Night” in the pageant.

It was in 2016 when a fashion doll representing the Philippines won the competition.

The doll is named Shawnah Bautista Vasquez, a professional model and a journalism graduate.

The Miss Beauty Doll is an annual doll pageant based in Thailand.

It is being run by the Miss Beauty Doll Organization which also holds the Mister Handsome Doll competition.

Dolls that are being sent to represent the Philippines are handled by the Raynang Manika Pilipinas or RaMP.