Presidential bet's supporters wave meme-inspired posters in Mindanao campaign rally

By
Jeline Malasig
-
February 23, 2022 - 12:29 PM
Leni Robredo meme posters
Screengrab by Interaksyon from Vice President Leni Robredo's personal Instagram on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo from Instagram/lenirobredo)

Memes transformed into campaign posters?

For some supporters of a 2022 presidential candidate, that’s possible.

This was what Vice President Leni Robredo witnessed during a  campaign rally in Mindanao.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Robredo shared images of her supporters holding printed materials which featured edited photos of her as Taylor Swift, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and a “Squid Game” player.

(Screengrab by Interaksyon from Instagram/lenirobredo)

She also saw creative posters of her pictures with congratulatory greetings, as well as a “yassified” version of her with a tagline commonly used in gender reveal parties.

“Yassified” or “yassification” is an internet slang referring to a picture that has been extremely beautified through face editing apps like FaceTune or FaceApp.

(Screengrab by Interaksyon from Instagram/lenirobredo)

A poster inspired by the long-running cartoon series, “Peppa Pig,” was also spotted which featured a text mimicking the character’s way of talking.

(Screengrab by Interaksyon from Instagram/lenirobredo)

Robredo’s first campaign sortie is in Iligan City, where some of her youth supporters waved the meme-inspired posters.

Some similar variations of it previously appeared online as alternative posters suggested in light of the “Oplan Baklas” situation initiated by the Commission on Elections.

Apart from Robredo, other contenders running for the presidency are labor leader Leody de Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sens. Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Ernesto Abella, Jose Montemayor Jr., Norberto Gonzales and Faisal Mangondato.

