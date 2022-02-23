Film industry mourns demise of ‘Pamilya Ordinaryo’ director Eduardo Roy Jr.

Film industry workers and enthusiasts mourned the passing of internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Eduardo Roy Jr. best known for independent films such as “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Lola Igna” and “Fuccbois.”

The director died of a massive pulmonary embolism due to hospital-acquired pneumonia on February 21 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

He was 41 years old.

Roy, also known as “Direk Edong” in the industry, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma Stage IV late last year.

“Edong was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was the writer and director of local and internationally acclaimed award-winning films such as ‘Bahay Bata,’ ‘Quick Change,’ ‘Pamilya Ordinaryo,’ ‘Lola Igna,’ ‘Fuccbois,'” his family’s statement reads.

The wake for the director is slated at the Arlington Memorial Chapels Hall A in G. Araneta Avenue, Quezon City from February 24 to February 26.

Cinemalaya reported about his sudden death.

Roy’s demise saddened actors and colleagues in the industry who paid tribute to the director on Facebook.

“Hinding hindi po kita makakalimutan, nakakalungkot po, nakakaiyak, pero Direk Edong, ang mahalaga po hindi na po kayo masasaktan at mahihirapan. Ma-mi-miss ka po namin Direk Edong, akala ko po gagawa pa tayo ng movie. Love (you) po till we meet again. Rest in peace, Direk Edong,” award-winning actor Miggs Cuaderno wrote.

“My director, my mentor, the one who turned my life 360 degrees… it’s all because of you, direk Eduardo Roy Jr.!!! Gone too soon…! You will always be (in) the hearts of many people especially in the industry…! You are a big loss, direk!!! Salamat sa mga pangaral at mga alaala..! Lagi ka nasa puso ko, mahal kita, direk!!!” actress Mimi Juareza said.

Another fellow director, RC delos Reyes, likewise mourned Roy’s passing.

“One of my favorite modern-day Filipino directors, just passed today. I never knew him personally but his films definitely pierced my heart. Rest in peace, Eduardo Roy Jr.,” he tweeted.

Delos Reyes is the director of “Mary Marry Me,” “Love the Way U Lie” and “Alter Me.”

CreativeTech Productions co-founder Mell Navarro, an “advocate of Philippine cinema,” also honored Roy.

“For me, he could have been the future Lino Brocka or Ishmael Bernal sa mga obrang naidirek niyang tumatak sa Pinoy moviegoers at pinarangalan hindi lamang sa Pilipinas, kundi maging sa ibang bansa. Such a big loss in Philippine Cinema. Maraming salamat sa iyong mga makabuluhang pelikula, Direk Edong. Your films will live in our hearts forever,” he said.

Roy’s first movie was “Bahay Bata,” a 2011 Cinemalaya entry that won Diana Zubiri the Best Performer award given by the Young Critics Circle.

The movie also won a jury prize at the 2012 Deauville Asian Film Festival and earned him the Best First Time Director award at the 2012 Las Palmas Film Festival.

He likewise won the Best Screenplay award and Special Jury Prize for “Quick Change” in 2013.

Roy also bagged the Best Director award for other Cinemalaya entries “Pamilya Ordinaryo” and “Fuccbois.” The former also won as Best Film in Cinemalaya in 2016.

“Lola Igna,” also one of his films, additionally earned the Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Musical Score at the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Roy also directed some episodes of drama anthologies “Wagas,” “Ipaglaban Mo” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” as well as the boys love series “Oh, Mando!“