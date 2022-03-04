‘May shanghai ba?’: Fans greet Justin Bieber with Filipino humor on birthday

Quips and humorous comments greeted Canadian singer Justin Bieber after he thanked his fans in the Philippines who wished him a “happy birthday” through a famous mall landmark.

The international artist on Thursday shared a picture of the SM Mall of Asia Globe with the text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” with his photo in the background.

“Thank you, Philippines,” Justin wrote as a caption.

The Philippine regional branch of Universal Music Group also shared a video of the MOA Globe greeting on its Facebook page.

The greeting had assorted videos of the singer playing in the background.

“A MOA Globe birthday greeting for a global icon’s birthday (raised hands emoji) Happy 28th, Justin Bieber! (green heart emoji),” its caption reads.

As these posts circulated online, Filipinos took to the comment section and injected humor in their comments.

“Pre Justin, may shanghai pa (diyan)???”a Facebook user joked, referring to the famous birthday staple in Filipino celebrations.

“Sorry tol, ‘di ako makakapunta ah,” another online user commented with a grinning squinting face emoji.

“Happy Birthday tol, otw (on the way) na kami diyan,” a different Filipino quipped, referring to the location of the MOA Globe.

“Pinagawa ko ‘yan para sa’yo,” joked another fan.

“Overtime ako bro, baka ‘di ako makapunta. Bawi ako next time, enjoy your day,” a different Facebook user qupped.

Justin celebrated his 28th birthday on March 1.