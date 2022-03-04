Spotted: Hanger, floater, light stick campaign materials for prexy bet’s sorties

Outing after campaign rally?

These were some of the comments made by some online users after a pink lifesaver was spotted in a sortie of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate in Cavite.

The public official visited the province with vice presidential bet, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, where their supporters donned her campaign color.

Reports said that the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem visited Carmona, Dasmariñas, Noveleta, and Rosario.

Posters and printed materials are known to dominate such events, but some random items being used as campaign materials were also spotted by some social media users

A Reddit user shared a Twitter post of someone carrying a lifesaver in a sea of umbrellas.

“Diretso outing after ng rally (emojis). Nakakaaliw, kahit anong pink pwede dalhin (laughing-with-tears emoji),” the Redditor said.

Because there's a Sea of Pink in Cavite…..

May nagdala ng Pink salbabida…#CaviteIsPink #CaviteForLeni pic.twitter.com/Oq9DGBL9pk — Eleo Ang Agbuya 🇵🇭 (@taz0883) March 4, 2022

Another Twitter user shared other photos of inflatable flamingo floaters in the campaign rally in Cavite.

There were also other items spotted, such as a BLACKPINK glowstick.

Another Filipino shared a photo of a clothes hanger also seen during a campaign sortie at Manila.

Ito naman hanger from Manila! pic.twitter.com/Upu2mqSdjI — Kat Harington #Leni2022 (@katharington) March 4, 2022

Robredo and Pangilinan previously graced the “Pink Magic of Hope” campaign rally in Manila.

Other presidential bets running in the 2022 elections are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moren Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and physician Jose Montemayor.

Meanwhile, those running for the vice presidency are Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.