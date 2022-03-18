‘Kalbaryo’: 14 gas stations to visit during Holy Week amid oil price hike

Petron Gas Station… pray for us?

Filipinos quipped about visiting different gasoline stations as part of the Stations of the Cross tradition for the upcoming Holy Week amid the fuel price increase.

Facebook user Joselito Alisuag on Thursday made this joke and enumerated 14 gas stations.

“This Holy Week, let’s all take time to feel the pain and sufferings as we visit the 14 stations,” he said.

These are the gas stations he listed down.

Shell Petron Caltex Phoenix Total Jetti Unioil Galaxi Uno Fuel Clean Fuel Eastern Petroleum Seaoil Flying V PTT

His post earned over 220 reactions and more than 240 shares as of writing.

The post also made its way to Twitter after Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr reposted it on the microblogging platform.

This year, Holy Week will start on April 10 (Palm Sunday) and will end on April 16 (Easter Sunday.)

Holy Week is a yearly observance for Christians around the world, in which they solemnly contemplate on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

One of the Holy Week traditions is the Visita Iglesia when the faithful visit seven Roman Catholic churches.

Some also visit the Stations of the Cross.

It is a devotion that commemorates Jesus’ last day on Earth. The stations focus on specific events of his last day, starting from his condemnation.

In each station, the individual recalls and meditates on a specific event from Jesus’ last day. Prayers are recited, then the individual moves to the next station until all of the 14 are complete.

Higher oil prices

Meanwhile, reports said that oil prices increased for the eleventh consecutive week as of March 15.

This week’s hike was higher than last week’s price increase, with diesel, gasoline and kerosene increasing by P13.15 per liter, P7.10 per liter and P10.50 per liter respectively.

Based on the Department of Energy‘s oil monitor as of March 14, prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene increased by P13.25 per liter, P17.50 per liter and P11.40 per liter since the start of 2022.

The higher pump prices are also felt globally.

Countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom also saw fuel price surges that some believe have surpassed fictional post-apocalyptic gas rates as seen in the film “I Am Legend.”

The increase is attributed to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The former is one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers while Ukraine is “the country through which many of its gas pipelines to Europe run.”

READ: Analysis: Want lower oil prices? First you need higher ones

Vox said that the crisis has grown from the breakup of the Soviet Union, a federal state in which Ukraine was one of its republics.