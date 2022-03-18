Spotted: Taylor Swift song-inspired poster at Kidapawan campaign sortie

One campaign poster stood out among the photos uploaded by the team of a 2022 presidential candidate—a placard inspired by a Taylor Swift song on a music streaming service.

Youth supporters in Kidapawan City were spotted holding a placard designed like a song seen on Spotify.

It featured an edited picture of “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Instead of the acclaimed singer, it included presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo‘s photo on the cover.

The album was also renamed to “Pink” instead of “Red.” Pink is the presidential bet’s campaign color.

The featured song, on the other hand, is called “Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat! (6 Years Version) (Leni’s Version) (From the Clean Track Record)”

“Gobyernong tapat, angat buhay lahat” is Robredo’s campaign tagline.

The “6 years” refers to a president’s term.

Taylor has been re-releasing her past albums that were under Big Machine Records and additionally labeling them with “Taylor’s Version” to distinguish it from the previous releases following a controversy with her master recordings.

She is now signed with Republic Records which has artists like Ariana Grande, Hailee Steinfield and Liam Payne.

Furthermore, songs that were unreleased before but are now included on her “Taylor’s Version” albums have the additional label “(From the Vault).” These are not her re-recorded tracks but songs that are newly recorded.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she said in an interview before.

Meanwhile, the Taylor Swift album-inspired placard was uploaded on the Facebook page of Robred on March 15, where it earned 3,500 likes and “love” reactions.

According to the volunteer group “Swifties for Leni,” the placard was created by Zamantha Lorraine.

“Swifties for Leni” is composed of Taylor Swift fans who are supporting Robredo’s presidential bid.

In the same campaign sortie in Kidapawan, a “yassified” version of the vice president’s photo was mounted as a campaign tarpaulin. It featured Robredo with long hair and bangs.

Other presidential bets in the national elections are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moren Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and physician Jose Montemayor.