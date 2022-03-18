Miss Manila to Miss Eco International: Pinoys cheer Kathleen Paton after pageant win

Congratulatory messages poured in for Philippine bet Kathleen Paton who bested 40 other candidates upon winning the Miss Eco International 2022 title in Egypt on Friday.

The Boracay-born beauty queen also earned a Top 21 spot after bagging the Best in Eco Video award in the competition.

Her court includes first runner-up Chloe Reweghs of Belgium, second runner-up Jesaura Peralta of the United States, third runner-up Lucia Morales of Spain and fourth runner-up Prasana Shri of Malaysia.

As Miss Eco International, Kathleen has the opportunity to serve as a United Nations ambassador for the environment.

According to her introduction video for the beauty pageant, she shared that she’s a “passionate advocate for mental health awareness and conserving the environment.”

The 24-year-old Aklanon also won as Miss Manila in 2018 and Miss Teen International in 2017.

Kathleen’s victory is the Philippines’ second win in the environmental based-pageant after Cynthia Thomalla won it in 2018.

Her achievement was celebrated by Pinoy pageant enthusiasts and her fans.

“Miss Manila to Miss Eco International,” a Twitter user said with a pinched fingers emoji.

“But looking forward ako for MAJOR crown MI/MU. For now, CONGRATULATIONS, Kathleen Paton,” she added.

“Viva Aklaaaaaan!!” wrote another online user with a beating heart emoji.

“Not really into pageants, but I like her and Kirk. Lol. She seems really nice,” a different user said.

Cynthia likewise congratulated her fellow Pinay beauty queen for bringing home the crown.

“THANK YOU @kathleen_paton FOR BRINGING THE CROWN BACK HOME (Philippine flag emojis) SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!! Congratulations (kissing face emojis),” she wrote on the Instagram post of the Miss Eco International organization.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Eco International (@missecointernational)

Kathleen landed on the Top 5 of the pageant after reportedly answering this question: “As a title holder, you’re a public figure. Do you think it’s important to stay neutral on controversial social issues or to use your title to promote your own belief and why?”

“I do believe as a leader and as someone who is very influential in society, we sometimes have to use our voice in a very neutral state of mind because we have a very influential position,” she responded.

“But in doing so, we also need to use our voice in order to motivate other people to stand up for what is right and I think that takes a lot of good moral compass,” Kathleen also added.