TikTok puts spotlight on #WomenofTiktok through these activities

Short-form mobile video destination TikTok is celebrating Women’s Month this March by giving the spotlight to its female content creators.

Among these are Ayn Bernos, Inka Magnaye, Pauline Lopez.

TikTok said that these female creators will be part of its hashtag challenges and a mini live series that the community can look forward to and join throughout the month.

“The platform will feature exceptional female creators who have been using TikTok to connect with their audience, and pursue their passion. A different theme will be highlighted every week, each aiming to inspire, empower, and celebrate women,” the video-sharing service said.

“Through this initiative, TikTok continues its mission to support and uplift women, and recognize their strength and diversity,” it added.

The hashtag challenges

#EmpowerHER

This hashtag challenges creators to make and post videos about what it’s like to be a woman in today’s society.

Creators can share personal stories and views about their achievements and milestones in life. They can also create tutorials or tips and tricks to help and inspire their followers.

It runs from March 14 to March 20.

#CelebrateHER

This initiative challenges creators to start their own trend inspired by the hashtag itself.

The top three trendsetting under the main hashtag #WomenOfTikTok will be awarded special packages from TIkTok with “exclusive swag.”

This hashtag challenge will run from March 21 to 31.

#InspireHER

This hashtag challenge already concluded on March 13.

TikTok users were asked to used #InspireHER in their content to encourage and inspire the community of women on the platform.

Mini live series

This series of livestreams is hosted by Inka, the popular voice-over artist who is also vocal about her personal views on social media.

The speakers or guests of these live talks also came from different fields of work which include medicine, gaming, journalism and sports.

The first live video kicked off on March 13 with three female guests as follows:

Gaming video creator and cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa

Vlogger Kyla Reblora

Trans-woman beauty pageant coordinator Basha Subijano

The next livestreams will be held on March 20, 27 and 31.

The set of guests include the following:

There are also in-app features that creators can apply for their videos as part of the Women’s Month festivities.

These are the Faux Freckle effect, Flowers Filter, and the #WomenOfTikTok hashtag on the platform.