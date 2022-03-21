Kip Oebanda game to make films about SAF 44, Mendiola, Luisita

“Yes! Magandang idea gumawa ng mga movie tungkol sa SAF 44 (meron na), Mendiola Massacre at Hacienda Luisita.”

This was the response of award-winning director Kip Oebanda to some critics who are calling for the production of movies about these tragic events.

Oebanda, director of Martial Law film “Liway,” expressed this statement in a Facebook post on March 19.

“The troll script right now with hundreds of comments is that we should make films about SAF 44, Hacienda Luisita and Mendiola Massacre. As if that’s an attack on the movie,” he said.

“What I would say is: Yes! Magandang idea gumawa ng mga movie tungkol sa SAF 44 (meron na), Mendiola Massacre at Hacienda Luisita. Isama pa natin ang Jabidah Massacre, land reform, union busting, Lumad schools, state sanctioned-murder, etc,” he added.

Oebanda encouraged more people to fund and create movies about the injustices that happened in the Philippines.

“This is one of the rare ideas we agree on! We hope that people write it, fund it and shoot it. Maganda ‘yan. Injustice is injustice. Different voices should be making different films about them,” he said.

Although the film director did not specify the people or the “troll” he was referring to, there were online users who brought up these tragic events after several films about Marcos family became more accessible to the public.

This includes Oebanda’s “Liway,” which won the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival in 2018.

In his post, the filmmaker slammed the critics and mentioned that the public must be offended by all kinds of atrocities.

“Kung offended kayo sa injustice na ‘yan dapat offended din kayo sa injustice during Martial Law. Pare-pareho lang tao ang mga ito at may sariling kwento na dapat pakinggan,” Oebanda said.

“But look at what you are doing, you are red-tagging, mass reporting the movie and the tweets. You don’t really want ‘more movies’ you just don’t want ones that expose the candidate you worship. You don’t want ones that challenge your narrative,” he added.

Oebanda also pointed out that citizens should not pit “exploited groups against each other.”

“We should be asking which government will likely lead to less exploitation and a better life. No candidate in this election is perfect for sure, but some have a clear track record in barbarism, corruption and deceit. That’s the real battle. Bye now!” he said.

“Liway” can now be streamed on YouTube for free and without commercials.

Other films free for streaming

“Liway” is offered for public streaming after two documentaries “The Kingmaker” (2019) and “Imelda” (2003) was made available for free streaming on different platforms.

“The Kingmaker” can now be watched on Vimeo following an arrangement between its director Laureen Greenfield and ABS-CBN and its iWantTFC platform.

The documentary features the life of former first lady, Imelda Marcos, her family and their political activities in the Philippines.

“Imelda,” directed by Ramona Diaz may also be accessed also for free on YouTube and Vimeo.

Both documentaries offer accounts and stories of Martial Law victims.

