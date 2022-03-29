Campaign rally goes virtual: Player creates digital venue for sortie of Leni-Kiko

A player of a sandbox video game shared pictures of a virtual venue inspired by the campaign rallies for a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

Reddit user “FredericoJuan” uploaded photos of the map featuring a sports complex designed as a campaign rally venue for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The fictional sports complex also featured their respective campaign colors; pink for Robredo and green for Pangilinan.

The user’s post has been upvoted 99% and has earned two Reddit awards.

During the campaign period, candidates are visiting different parts of the country to share their platforms and court voters.

These campaign rallies are usually held in open spaces and large areas to accommodate as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, the Redditor invited Minecrafters and supporters of the tandem to join the virtual rally.

“Calling all Minecrafters for Leni-Kiko (emojis) Ready na po ang virtual campaign rally sa Minecraft hahaha,” he wrote on Monday.

He said that those who are interested and have knowledge on opening a server in the game can download the project at “Planetminecraft.”

“Search niyo na lang ‘yung Republic of Union Islands 2022. Pls. message me rin if g (game) kayo haha, busy kasi ako sa acads ngayon,” he wrote in the comments.

The Redditor said that the map he created is for the Minecraft Java Edition.

“9 years and 3 months ko nang ginagawa ng solo hahaha,” he wrote, referring to his “city” in the game.

Another Reddit user commented that it would be “epic” if the map would be filled with players.

Minecraft is a video game in which players create and break apart blocks in three-dimensional worlds and textured cubes.

Players can build their own environment through maps and collaborate with other users. They can also go on different adventures and “mine” their resources.

The game has two modes — “creative” and “survival” mode.