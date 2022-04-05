Caption this: Candid moment of presidential bets, moderator after Comelec debate

A candid moment among 2022 presidential aspirants and a moderator after the second debate organized by the Commission on Elections earned various comments from a discussion website after someone asked for it to be captioned.

Reddit user “ichabodsparrow” on Sunday shared a picture originally uploaded on a Twitter page supporting Sen. Ping Lacson‘s candidacy.

“Ano kaya magandang i-caption dito? (laughing-with-tears emoji),” the Redditor wrote.

The post has earned more than 70 comments and 99% upvotes so far.

In the photo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso could be seen laughing, along with former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, Lacson and debate moderator Ces Oreña-Drilon.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman could also be seen smiling and looking in their direction.

Some of the Redditors likened the moment to a “thesis defense.” Others shared their observations about the candidates’ dynamics.

“‘Pagkatapos ng thesis defense,'” wrote a Reddit user as a way to describe the picture.

“Si Leni tsaka Pacquiao talaga ang best friends sa group. Haha. A lot of us will relate with Abella haha,” another Redditor commented.

“Lahat pasado sa thesis defense maliban dun sa absent,” wrote another user.

“Sabi face front para sa picture, si Montemayor lang ata nakinig. Halatang teacher’s pet ‘to sa klase nila,” a different Redditor said with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Lasing na ‘ko, Madame moderator Ces Drilon hekhek,” another Filipino commented, referencing how Moreno addressed the broadcast journalist at the debate.

ALSO READ: ‘Madame Moderator’: Reactions as prexy bet repeatedly addresses Comelec debate host

The second Comelec-sponsored presidential debate touched on the topics of foreign relations, government accountability, and safety and security.

It was attended by former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, De Guzman, Gonzales, Lacson, businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician-lawyer Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Last February, the Commission on Elections said that candidates’ non-attendance to debates should serve as a “red flag” for voters.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said that voters can interact with the candidates to know their plans and programs for the country if the latter participate in such events.

“It’s important that candidates take the opportunity to speak to the public, to present their plans for government in public… especially now that there is a lack of in-person opportunities,” he was quoted as saying in a report.