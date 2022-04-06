‘The start of it all’: Fans hopeful for more collabs after historic ABS-CBN-GMA deal

Fans praised the historic partnership between television networks ABS-CBN and GMA that signified an end to their long-standing rivalry.

Executives of both networks inked a deal via a virtual event on April 5 for the airing of Star Cinema films on the latter’s local channels this month.

Attendees of the contract signing include GMA president and COO Gilberto Duavit and president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

Duavit expressed hopes that there will be more opportunities for the two media giants to team up again in the future.

“Since we have, as they say, broken the ice, there is great optimism that these conversations will continue or start and continue. We look forward to the possibility of this type of opportunity again, moving forward,” he said.

Katigbak, on the other hand, was thankful for GMA Network for the opportunity to share ABS-CBN’s works to the latter’s audience.

“Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible to experience their creations and now because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience,” he said.

This development was also posted on the networks’ social media pages.

Star Cinema movies soon on GMA7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VkKaITvU6h — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 5, 2022

GMA also posted a teaser video of it on YouTube.

The name “Star Cinema” briefly trended on Twitter Philippines following the contract signing.

Fans of both networks have different reactions to it.

Some online users could not believe that such a collaboration was possible.

“Star Cinema films on GMA Network is the collab we never thought would happen,” one user said.

Others lauded the partnership and were hopeful that this signals the end of network rival.

“Hopefully this will end network wars and exclusivity for a better entertainment industry,” one user said.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for. To end the network rival and for all the artists of both companies to be able to work together. This partnership is the start of it all. So glad they made this choice. Both Companies (ABS-CBN and GMA) are great and unique in their own ways,” another user tweeted.

Some online users also shared a similar view with Duavit—more future collaborations.

“And if ever ABS gets their franchise back, would GMA do the same showing GMA Films movies on ABS,” one user said.

What’s the lineup?

The new contract places Star Cinema with GMA’s Regal Entertainment, Inc., Viva Films, and OctoArts Films.

There’s still no date when the airing of Star Cinema movies in GMA’s channels will start.

The lineup so far include the following hit flicks:

Hello, Love, Goodbye

Alone/Together

Ang Babae Sa Septik Tank

Ang Cute ng Ina Mo!

No Other Woman

It Takes a Man and a Woman

Prior to this partnership, Star Cinema movies are streamed and viewed on Netflix, Star Cinema’s YouTube channel and ABS-CBN’s iWant TV app.

They can also be watched on cable and satellite televisions via the Kapamilya Channel and A2Z Channel 11.

ABS-CBN shows and movies were affected when the embattled broadcast giant went off the air on May 5, 2020, in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease-and-desist order to the network due to the expiration its franchise.

They found their way through ABS-CBN’s other subsidiaries and other platforms as their temporary homes.

